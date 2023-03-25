Best bets

Hennie du Plessis

2pts 11-2 general

Gavin Green

2pts 9-2 general

Story so far

Ante-post 125-1 chance Alexander Knappe leads the Jonsson Workwear Open by one shot with 18 holes to play at The Club at Steyn City, South Africa.

Knappe is atop a congested leaderboard, chasing a maiden DP World Tour title. The 34-year-old German has won four times on the Challenge Tour, including once in South Africa, and has become 7-2 favourite going into Sunday of this non-televised event.

Adri Arnaus and Jordan Smith, 18-1 joint-favourites on tournament-eve, have failed to make an impact. Arnaus missed the cut and Smith has an eight-shot final-round deficit.

The final threeball of Knappe, Joakim Lagergren and Hennie du Plessis is scheduled to tee off at 8.15am UK and Ireland time on Sunday.

Leaderboard

-17 Alexander Knappe

-16 Hennie du Plessis, Joakim Lagergren, Nick Bachem, Gavin Green

-15 Ewen Ferguson, Romain Langasque, Martin Vorster

-14 Ockie Strydom

-13 Zander Lombard, Hennie O'Kennedy, Sebastian Soderberg, Marcel Schneider, Julien Brun

-12 Martin Simonsen, Jacques Kruyswijk, Daniel Brown, Wilco Nienaber, Sami Valimaki, Louis Albertse

Best prices

7-2 A Knappe, 9-2 G Green, 11-2 H Du Plessis, 13-2 J Lagergren, 9 N Bachem, 11 R Langasque, 12 E Ferguson, 25 M Vorster, 35 O Strydom, 50 bar

Jonsson Workwear Open final-round preview

Subscriptions for Sky Sports continue to rise in cost, but for the second week running the channel is failing to cover the DP World Tour event, so a beautifully poised Jonsson Workwear Open must be followed through leaderboards alone.

Punters looking to bet at this stage are pointed towards Hennie du Plessis and Gavin Green – a dynamic duo who are lurking just a shot off the pace.

The tournament is wide open with 18 holes to play and anyone within five shots of the lead probably feels like they have hope of lifting the trophy. A calm final day is forecast, so birdies should be freely available.

Du Plessis has been in miserable form since getting axed from LIV Golf, where he finished second in the inaugural event last year and earned almost £4m from his LIV career. Getting his focus back on the DP World Tour has clearly not been easy, but this week's layout is ideal for him and the South African slugger has gone 36 holes without dropping a shot.

Sunday may turn into a shootout between Du Plessis and Green, who has been slowly but surely finding his A-game this year. Green started 2023 with four missed cuts, but got going with eight place in the Indian Open and 15th in Kenya. The Club at Steyn City sets up wonderfully for the Malaysian and rounds of 66, 67 and 67 have put him bang in contention for a maiden DP World Tour title.

Du Plessis has actually lifted silverware at this week's venue before, having been one part of a winning pair in the 2018 Steyn City Team Championship. Du Plessis and Jean Hugo won that event. There are so many players in contention that it is difficult to be bullish about the outcome, but Du Plessis and Green appear to have the most scope for the finishing gallop which will probably be needed to win this.

