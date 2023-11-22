Steve Palmer's Joburg Open first-round preview and free golf betting tips
Golf tips, best bets and player analysis for the Joburg Open at Houghton GC on the DP World Tour
Where to watch the Joburg Open
Sky Sports Main Event and Golf, 10am Thursday
Best bets
Brandon Stone to win 10.40am threeball
2pts 11-8 bet365
Wilco Nienaber to win 10.30am threeball
2pts 21-20 bet365
Martin Vorster to win 10.10am threeball
1pt 21-10 bet365
Joburg Open first-round preview
A sunny, hot, calm afternoon looks set to await the Joburg Open competitors on the first day at Houghton Golf Club, and Charl Schwartzel, Jayden Schaper, Thriston Lawrence, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Dan Bradbury are among those who will be looking to take advantage of the conditions.
Pre-tournament favourite Dean Burmester will be coming to the end of his round by the time the Sky Sports cameras hone in on Houghton. Punters betting on the day-one afternoon threeballs are pointed towards three names.
Brandon Stone has been impressing on the Challenge Tour, slowly but surely getting his career back on track after a spell in the doldrums, and the Joburg Open is a fantastic opportunity for the three-time DP World Tour victor. The former South African Open champion can boss Dylan Mostert and Ross Fisher in the 10.40am (UK and Ireland time) threeball.
Wilco Nienaber, who opened with a pair of 67s at Houghton GC in last year's Joburg Open, can be fancied to leave Dale Whitnell and Kyle Barker behind in the 10.30am contest, while Martin Vorster, another powerful young South African who is maturing and improving, looks great value against Marc Warren and Tapio Pulkkanen (10.10am). Vorster was South Africa's top-ranked amateur when he turned pro in 2021.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
Published on 22 November 2023inDP World Tour
Last updated 14:25, 22 November 2023
- Steve Palmer's Joburg Open predictions and free golf betting tips after 14-1 & 25-1 winners last week
- Steve Palmer's Australian PGA Championship predictions & free golf betting tips + a £40 free bet
- Steve Palmer's DP World Tour Championship predictions & free golf betting tip
- Steve Palmer's Nedbank Challenge predictions & free golf betting tips + a £40 free bet
- Steve Palmer's Qatar Masters final-round golf betting tips and predictions
- Steve Palmer's Joburg Open predictions and free golf betting tips after 14-1 & 25-1 winners last week
- Steve Palmer's Australian PGA Championship predictions & free golf betting tips + a £40 free bet
- Steve Palmer's DP World Tour Championship predictions & free golf betting tip
- Steve Palmer's Nedbank Challenge predictions & free golf betting tips + a £40 free bet
- Steve Palmer's Qatar Masters final-round golf betting tips and predictions