Steve Palmer's Czech Masters predictions and free golf betting tips

There are just two more DP World Tour events left for European Ryder Cup hopefuls to advertise their claims for a place on Luke Donald's team – and a host of potential candidates are teeing up in this week's Czech Masters.
Shane Lowry, in need of a wildcard pick as things stand, is the biggest name in attendance in Prague. A wide-open, low-scoring venue is probably not ideal for the Irishman to further his Cup ambitions.
Swedish sensation Ludvig Aberg deserves great respect this week and should take a shine to the Albatross on his debut, but preference at bigger odds is for a player who has already competed at the Czech Masters venue.
Nicolai Hojgaard finished 17th in his only previous Czech Masters (2021) when he was ranked 408th in the world and was a DP World Tour maiden. The Danish dude returns this week as world number 105 and a two-time DPWT champion.
Hojgaard, who has played some spectacular golf this year without winning, finished 14th last time out in the Wyndham on an unsuitable PGA Tour venue. The Albatross is a much better fit for the attacking powerhouse and he can show off his Cup credentials.
Nicolai Hojgaard and Adrian Meronk are two of the most impressive drivers on the circuit – and that tee-ball quality counts for plenty at the Albatross. Both could end up on Donald's side for Italy after starring in Prague.
Meronk tied for 17th place alongside Hojgaard in that 2021 Czech Masters. Meronk was world number 216 going into that event and a DPWT maiden. He has returned as world number 52 and a three-time champion.
Arriving off the back of four consecutive missed cuts for his Czech Masters debut in 2015, expectations were low for Thorbjorn Olesen, but he finished fifth. He makes his second Albatross appearance this week and can contend again. Olesen, a seven-time DPWT champion who was on a winning Ryder Cup team in 2018, seems the forgotten man this week.
The all-guns-blazing approach of Gavin Green is ideal for the Albatross and the Malaysian slugger is the 18-hole course-record holder (63). Green was third on his Czech Masters debut in 2018 and runner-up last year.
With seven top-20 finishes over the last six months, including eighth place in the British Masters last month, Green seems a must for the staking plan at a healthy each-way price.
Course Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic
Prize money $2m (€333,200 to the winner)
Length 7,468 yards
Par 72 - four par-fives; ten par-fours; four par-threes
Field 156 The cut Top 65 and ties qualify for round three
Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Shane Lowry (36), Adrian Meronk (52), Robert MacIntyre (60), Pablo Larrazabal (67), Victor Perez (68)
Course records - 72 holes 266 Andrea Pavan (2018) 18 holes 63 Gavin Green (2022)
Course winner taking part Maximilian Kieffer
When to bet By 6am on Thursday
When to watch Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Golf from noon on Thursday
Time difference Czech Republic is one hour ahead of the UK and Ireland
Last week – ISPS Handa World Invitational 1 D Brown (55-1), 2 A Fitzpatrick (35-1), 3 E Pepperell (40-1), T4 M Helligkilde (33-1), W Nienaber (55-1), A Otaegui (22-1), J Parry (200-1), C Syme (50-1)
Course type Parkland
Course overview The Czech Masters was created in 2014, with the Albatross hosting a Tour event annually every year apart from 2020. It is a long, exposed track, with lots of water hazards at the end of each nine. The first six holes are the easiest stretch, so it is essential to make a fast start
Story of last year Maximilian Kieffer edged Gavin Green in a weather-shortened, three-round event
Weather forecast Two sunny, warm, calm days look set to be followed by a cooler Saturday which includes an afternoon storm threat, before a cloudy Sunday
Type of player suited to the challenge The Albatross honours board has got the name of Thomas Pieters on it twice, as well as Haydn Porteous and Andrea Pavan - three attacking golfers - and aggressive big-hitters are favoured by its dimensions. The lack of breeze in the forecast should aid the sluggers in a birdie-fest
Key attribute Power
Five of the last seven Czech Masters winners were DP World Tour maidens
