Racing Post's Korea Championship predictions and free golf betting tips

Ian Wilkerson's Korea Championship predictions

Yannik Paul

2pts each-way 20-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Jorge Campillo

1pt each--way 35-1 Hills

Jazz Janewattananond

1pt each-way 35-1 Hills

The DP World Tour is making its first stop in South Korea for ten years at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, the 2015 Presidents Cup venue.

It is another Golden Bear layout after last week's test in Japan and no quarter is likely to be given by a demanding track, particularly if the wind picks up, as is expected at the weekend.

Adrian Meronk is the highest-ranked player in the field and makes his reappearance after a missed Masters cut and while fancied Rasmus Hojgaard is looking to build on his 16th-place finish last week, when he returned from a break of almost three months, there are others in even richer form who can make their presence felt.

Ian Wilkerson's top tip

Yannik Paul 20-1

German Yannik Paul is just one such player and the 2022 Mallorca Open winner has reached his highest world ranking of 104th, so another success may not be far away.

He was second at the Thailand Classic recently and found fellow countryman Marcel Siem just too good for him at the Indian Open.

That second runners-up spot in New Delhi will be viewed as a missed opportunity as Paul had a five-shot lead after 36 holes. But after a break, he did not allow that to get on top of him and performed well in Japan last week as a closing 65 pushed him up to sixth spot.

He is ranked third in terms of strokes-gained approach play and that skill should help him make a bold bid this week.

Next best bet

Jorge Campillo 30-1

Jorge Campillo is another player who heads to Korea in red-hot form and he has boosted his world ranking by more than 100 places since the turn of the year.

He was fourth in India after he started his effort with a poor 73 and that became the foundation of his success at the Kenya Open two weeks later when the Spaniard claimed a two-shot victory.

His second-round 63 was the highlight of that occasion and a six-week break did not get him out of his groove as he was ninth in Japan last week, an effort that could have been a lot better had it not been for a second-round 72.

Campillo's other three efforts were top notch and demonstrated that his game is in an excellent place, so he could strike again and claim a fourth DP World Tour victory.

Other selection

Jazz Janewattananond 35-1

Jazz Janewattananond has been as high as 38th in the world and while he now dwells in the 200s, he heads to Korea in decent form and should not be discounted this week.

The Thai hopeful had finished in the top-ten in three successive Asian Tour events before he transferred those solid outings on to the DP World Tour stage last week, when he finished ninth in Japan.

He was unable to sustain a strong start on that occasion and may look back with disappointment at two closing rounds of 70 which prevented him from making a stronger push, but Janewattananond should not be dismissed in this sort of company.

Last week's second round of 63 should have given him great confidence going into this week and with a ranking of 18th on the Tour in strokes-gained approach play, his second-shot skills could help him force his way into contention once more.

Jack Nicklaus Korea course guide

Course Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea

Prize money $2m ($333,400 to the winner)

Length 7,470 yards

Par 72– four par-fives; ten par-fours; four par-threes

Field 156

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Adrian Meronk (63), Kazuki Higa (87), Robert Macintyre (90), Jordan Smith (96), Pablo Larrazabal (101)

Time difference Incheon is eight hours ahead of the UK & Ireland

Last week – ISPS Handa Championship 1 L Herbert (20-1), 2 A Cockerill (150-1), 3 C Hill (80-1), T4 G Forrest (80-1), T4 H Iwata (200-1)

Course type Parkland

Course overview The Jack Nicklaus Course opened in 2010 and hosted the 2015 Presidents Cup, in which the USA beat the International team by a point. Fairway widths should allow long drivers to let loose while accurate approaches are required to find the right sections of the greens. The course can get particularly tough if the wind picks up.

Weather forecast Rain is expected on Saturday but the other days should be clear. The toughest winds look set for when the contenders are coming down the stretch on Sunday.

Type of player suited to the challenge Ability to find the fairways and then greens with second shots will be key, particularly once the wind picks up, so the ability to perform well and be adaptable if the weather turns could be crucial to success.

Key attribute Accuracy

