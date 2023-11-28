Galatasaray v Manchester United Champions League predictions, betting odds & tips: Goals galore in Istanbul

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Galatasaray v Manchester United match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Galatasaray v Manchester United

You can watch Galatasaray v Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday November 29, live on TNT Sports 1 at 5.45pm

Match prediction & best bet

Over 3.5 goals

2pts 6-4 Hills

Galatasaray v Manchester United odds

Galatasaray 13-8

Manchester United 6-4

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Galatasaray v Manchester United team news

Galatasaray

Former Spurs centre-back Davinson Sanchez suffered a hamstring strain at the weekend but his usual defensive partner Abdulkerim Bardakci should be fit and is likely to partner Kaan Ayhan at the back.

Manchester United

Erik ten Hag will be without the suspended Marcus Rashford while Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia, Jonny Evans and Amad Diallo are injured. Antony is a doubt but Rasmus Hojlund could feature following a knock.

Galatasaray v Manchester United predictions

Erik ten Hag will be feeling the heat as his side head to Istanbul, and not just because they will be playing in the cauldron that is Galatasaray's Rams Park, knowing that anything less than a win would see Manchester United eliminated from the Champions League in humiliating fashion.

Luckily, the Dutch manager and his side may be able to cope with the heat as they have experience of dealing with cauldron-like atmospheres lately following their 3-0 over Everton on Sunday, where they performed professionally despite the siege mentality within Goodison Park following the Toffees' points deduction.

That level of performance would be enough to see United take three points in Istanbul but given they have already lost to their hosts once this season, a positive result is far from guaranteed.

Galatasaray's only loss in their last 16 home matches came against German giants Bayern Munich and they will look to make life difficult for their visitors.

But one thing that does look easier to predict is that there will be goals in Istanbul, as the ball has hit the net five times on average in United's five group games this season.

Galatasaray know a win would be likely to give them the upper hand in their battle for second place in Group A but, at the same time, the Red Devils are desperate for three points so an open game could unfold.

The hosts, like United, also have a tendency to be involved in high-scoring clashes - three of their four group matches and four of their last seven home matches have gone over 3.5 goals.

Joint Champions League top-scorer Rasmus Hojlund, who has netted five times in the competition this term, is expected to be back for this match and could have a big impact, with Galatasaray missing their usual first-choice centre-back Davinson Sanchez through injury.

The hosts warmed up for this crucial fixture with a 4-0 thrashing of Alanyaspor on Sunday and will be hoping to inflict a similar level of damage on a leaky United defensive unit who will be without the services of centre-back Lisandro Martinez and midfield enforcer Casemiro.

All signs point towards a goalfest in Istanbul.

Key stat

Galatasaray have lost just one of their last 16 home matches in all competitions

Probable teams

Galatasaray (4-2-3-1): Muslera; Boey, Bardakci, Ayhan, Angelino; Torreira, Demirbay; Ziyech, Mertens, Zaha; Icardi

Subs: Nelsson, Karatas, Oliviera, Ndombele, Tete, Yilmaz, Akturkoglu

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Amrabat; Pellistri, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Subs: Dalot, Varane, Reguilon, Majbri, Mainoo, Antony, Martial

Inside info

Galatasaray

Star man Mertens

Top scorer Icardi

Penalty taker Icardi

Card magnet Boey

Assist ace Icardi

Set-piece aerial threat Bardakci

Manchester United

Star man Fernandes

Top scorer Hojlund

Penalty taker Fernandes

Card magnet Fernandes

Assist ace Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Maguire

Galatasaray v Manchester United b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

Both sides have found the net in all of Galatasaray's group games so far, while the same is true in three of United's four. There were five goals shared between the two teams in the reverse fixture and both should score again.

Alejandro Garnacho to score or assist

The Argentinian winger scored a spectacular first goal of the season on Sunday and can take the confidence from that strike into this match. In Marcus Rashford's absence Garnacho will get a rare chance to start on the left-wing in the Champions League and could be heavily involved in the action.

Sacha Boey to be booked

With Garnacho likely to get plenty of the ball and overlapping expert Luke Shaw back from injury, the Galatasaray right-back could be in for a tough time down United's left flank. Both of the Red Devils' left-sided stars are tricky customers and Boey could pick his second yellow card of the group stage.

Pays out at 7-1 with bet365

