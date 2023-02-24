Weekend hurling predictions and GAA betting tips: Limerick to continue impressive League campaign

Best bets

Limerick -1

4pts 5-6 Paddy Power

Antrim +11

2pts 10-11 BoyleSports

Clare to win by one to three points

2pts 7-2 Paddy Power

Galway v Limerick

TG4, 2.30pm Saturday

Limerick made a strong impression against Clare last time and dominated even more than their six-point winning margin suggests. They looked to coast home after putting the contest to bed early on, and suffocated Clare by the typical swarm tackle they use and they look to be building a head of steam earlier in the season than they have in recent years.

They are welcoming back more of their regulars with every game that goes by and should be too good for Galway this weekend.

Galway suffered a five-point loss to Cork last time out but arguably were flattered by the margin given the Rebel county were in charge for much of the contest.

Limerick are slight favourites for this clash but should be shorter, especially given the form of newcomer Michael Houlihan and the expected introduction of further stars from their All-Ireland wins.

Waterford v Antrim

1pm Sunday

Bookmakers seem to be underestimating Antrim by giving them an 11-point handicap start for this match.

Antrim stuck with Kilkenny throughout their opening game before the Cats pulled away towards the finish. They then were just held off by three points by Dublin two weeks ago, when they put together a powerful late rally to give Michael O'Donoghue's men a real scare.

Keelan Molloy, Neil McManus and Conal Cunning are in impressive form and, while defeating Waterford may be a tough task, they have the ability to run them close if their performances of late are anything to go by.

Wexford v Clare

1.45pm Sunday

This looks likely to be a tight contest, particularly given it is at Chadwick's Wexford Park.

Clare were uncharacteristically lacklustre against Limerick last time and can be expected to bounce back and possibly introduce Tony Kelly into the fray as they will need to win to keep alive any hopes of reaching a semi-final.

Wexford recorded an 11-point win over Westmeath but it is hard to read into that too much as Clare blew those opponents away in the opening round. Lee Chin was taken off in that contest at half-time due to a hamstring issue, and given he is the heartbeat of this Wexford team, they might be worth opposing if the two week break wasn’t sufficient for him to recover.

Backing Clare to triumph narrowly looks a smart wager.

