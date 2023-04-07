Weekend hurling predictions and GAA betting tips for Kilkenny v Limerick: Don't underestimate Kilkenny in a close contest

Where to watch Kilkenny v Limerick

TG4, 2pm Sunday

Best bets

Kilkenny +6

3pts 10-11 BoyleSports

Under 2.5 goals

4pts 11-10 Paddy Power

Under 52.5 points

2pts 10-11 BoyleSports

Under 0.5 goals

1pt 10-1 Paddy Power

Kilkenny v Limerick predictions

In a repeat of last year's All-Ireland Final, Limerick and Kilkenny renew their rivalry in the Division 1 Allianz League decider. Both tasted defeat once in the group stage and seem to be building steadily towards the start of championship in a fortnight's time and, while the League is most certainly not the priority for either side, all signs point to a ferocious battle taking place in Pairc Ui Chaoimh given the recent history between both sides.

After an opening loss to Cork, Limerick have been evolving slowly throughout their campaign and their last two wins were arguably their most impressive. They coasted past Wexford by 11 points to set up a meeting with Tipperary in the semi-final and outscored their Munster rivals 1-16 to 0-9 in the second half to record a six-point success.

The most striking aspect of the victory was the manner in which they completely nullified the goal threat of their opponents, especially considering Tipperary had notched ten in their last three matches.

Kilkenny were pretty comfortable in their six-point victory over Cork and also registered a clean sheet, a habit that is becoming one of the hallmarks of Derek Lyng's side. They have kept three in their six matches and conceded an average of 0.67 goals per game. By extension, they have conceded an average of only 21 points and bookmakers seem to be underestimating just how difficult they can be to break down in their current form.

With Padraig Walsh and Barry Nash both likely to have free roles in their full-back line, space is likely to be at a premium in the middle third and this contest could get scrappy and descend into a battle of pure physicality, which both sides would feel will play to their strengths.

Limerick have averaged less than a goal a game in this campaign, relying more on long-range scores from their deep-lying half-forward line and half-back line, while Kilkenny failed to register a three-pointer in two of their six games and both sides have scored 26 points or under in half of their games so far. Neither side will be prepared to give an inch and both full-forward lines could end up living off scraps as the match develops into a low-scoring, scrappy affair that goes down to the wire.

