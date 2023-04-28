Weekend hurling predictions and GAA betting tips: Clare can bounce back from unlucky loss

Best bets

Clare +6 v Limerick

2pts 11-10 BoyleSports

Waterford to beat Cork

2pts 9-5 Paddy Power

Under 52.5 points in Cork v Waterford

3pts 5-6 Paddy Power

Limerick v Clare

7pm Saturday

Clare face an arduous task taking on Limerick after an unlucky defeat to Tipperary last week in which three of Tipp's five goals were avoidable.

Tipperary are a team in rude health right now so that display from Clare was a spirited one, especially considering they failed to get Tony Kelly into the game for long stages. Kelly will probably play a much more prominent role on Saturday as Limerick's system tends to mean he is allowed plenty of space around the middle third. And if he hits the ground running early on, he could put in one of his customary spectacular performances.

Aidan McCarthy and Mark Rodgers look to be motoring well in attack and they rattled Limerick on a couple of occasions last season. A close game is anticipated and Clare appeal with a six-point start.

Cork v Waterford

4pm Sunday

It's difficult to see why Waterford are such a big price against Cork, especially after they could have turned over Limerick easily last week had they been a bit more assured in front of goal.

Cork are a big threat but they have to recover from a lacklustre performance against Kilkenny in the league semi-final and a lot of their main players - Seamus Harnedy and Robbie O'Flynn, for example - haven't seen any game time of late.

O'Flynn would be an enormous addition if he can recover in time to return to the fold, but Waterford showed last week that they are adept at nullifying scoring threats and they are too big a price to ignore. The Deise have also held Kilkenny to 18 points and Limerick to 1-18 in their last two games. They are expected to again put up strong resistance, which makes going under the total points an attractive bet.

