Weekend hurling predictions and GAA betting tips: Clare and Galway the big winners

Best bets

Clare -2

3pts 11-10 Paddy Power

Galway -14

3pts 10-11 Paddy Power

Kilkenny v Waterford draw

1pt 10-1 BoyleSports

Clare v Cork

1.15pm Sunday

Cork have already reached the semi-finals of the League while Clare need a win to keep any hope of joining them alive so it might be worth siding with the Banner county.

Brian Lohan's men needed a reaction after their lacklustre performance against Limerick and got it when they showed no mercy against Wexford with a 22-point hammering. Last weekend's loss against Galway lacked the intensity they had shown in this competition but they can be expected to bring their A-game to this meeting to ensure they will advance should Limerick slip up against Wexford.

Cork are likely to rest a number of their big players given they are assured of a spot in the last four and the handicap looks attractive given Clare could really have to go for this. Score difference looks likely to play a big factor given Galway are up against Westmeath in the other final group game.

Westmeath v Galway

1.15pm Sunday

Westmeath have lost their four games by an average of 13.5 points and they will face a Galway team who, like Clare, must win with a bit to spare and hope Limerick slip up against Wexford to qualify for the last-four.

Galway will need Clare to win and Limerick to lose in order for the second spot to be decided on score difference, so they look worth backing to rack up a big score and keep any flicker of hope alive.

With Conor Cooney, Evan Niland and Conor Whelan coming into form, the handicap looks the way to go again given they and Clare need to win by a handsome margin to cause Limerick any trouble.

Kilkenny v Waterford

1.15pm Sunday

Davy Fitz's men were beaten by ten points last weekend against Tipperary but the scoreline fails to reflect the competitiveness of that game.

They missed a few golden opportunities for goals at crucial stages and Tipperary started to open up only once they were down to 14 men. They have been solid rather than spectacular in this campaign and might be underrated going into the championship, especially as a couple of their top players have been in and out of the team due to injuries.

Kilkenny have been in decent form in the League bar a blip against Tipperary in the first half and comfortably held off Dublin last weekend. These sides look closely matched and the margin at the finish between them is nearly always minimal. A bet on the draw is worth a small interest.

