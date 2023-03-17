Gaelic Football predictions and GAA betting tips: Armagh can edge closer to decider
Free GAA tips, best bets and analysis for this weekend's football action
Best bets
Armagh
3pts 11-10 general
Kerry over 20.5 points
3pts 6-5 Paddy Power
Weekend GAA predictions
Armagh v Galway
RTE2, 5pm Saturday
Everything remains up for grabs in Division One with three rounds remaining, and a home victory over Galway would put Armagh in pole position to reach the final.
Kieran McGeeney's charges will leapfrog the Tribesmen with a win and given Roscommon have lost their last two games, a final berth is probably in Armagh's hands.
They should not be odds-against to beat Galway on home soil given the visitors remain without a whole host of their star performers, so a decent wager is advised.
After dominating Donegal for long periods, Armagh looked in big trouble entering the final ten minutes, but a pair of points sealed the spoils and it could be a big turning point in their campaign following a fine effort in Kerry.
Armagh's quick transition from defence to attack is what makes them purr. When they move the ball at pace and get big numbers forward they are very dangerous, and the way Galway set up might actually suit their style of play.
If Rian O'Neill and Stefan Campbell can get enough service, the hosts should oblige making the 11-10 on offer terrific value.
Kerry v Roscommon
TG4, 7.30pm Saturday
Roscommon could not be meeting Kerry at a worse time with the All-Ireland champions still reeling from their loss to Tyrone a fortnight ago.
They are back at Austin Stack Park with a chance to rectify the damage done there and could cut loose.
Roscommon were the surprise package of the opening three rounds, but their form has tailed off in recent weeks and this could get ugly.
You get the impression the longer the league goes on the better Kerry are getting and this is a chance for them to rack up a big score.
Backing Kerry to score 21 or more points at 6-5 looks the best bet on this weekend's football coupon.
