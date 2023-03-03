Racing Post logo
GAA tips

Gaelic Football predictions and GAA betting tips: Tyrone value to continue unbeaten home run

Free GAA tips, best bets and analysis for this weekend's football action

Derry will make Dublin work hard for their scores at Celtic Park on Saturday evening
Derry will make Dublin work hard for their scores at Celtic Park on Saturday eveningCredit: Inpho

Under 31.5 points in Derry v Dublin
4pts 8-11 BoyleSports

No goals in Derry v Dublin 
1pt 6-1 BoyleSports

Armagh to score over 16.5 points 
3pts Evs Paddy Power 

Armagh to score over 1.5 goals 
2pts 12-5 BoyleSports 

Tyrone 
2pts 12-5 bet365

Weekend GAA predictions

Derry v Dublin 

RTE, 5pm Saturday 

Who would have thought that Dublin would be outsiders for any match in Division 2? But that is the position they find themselves in heading up to Celtic Park to face a Derry side who have won their four games by an average of ten points. 

They had 14 to spare over Kildare in Newbridge last week and walloped Meath by 11 in the previous round. 

Dublin were far less dominant in the division and needed a point deep into stoppage time to get the better of Clare at Croke Park last weekend. 

Derry deserve to be favourites but backing any team at odds-on to beat Dublin just seems wrong the total points market could be the one to focus on instead. 

This could be very cagey indeed. Dublin have failed to find the net in their last two outings, while Derry have kept clean sheets in their wins over Limerick and Kildare, so the 6-1 that there are no goals in the game looks big. 

Derry's average concession is just over eight points per game, while Dublin's is 14. The  8-11 that there are no more than 31 total points is worth taking as if either side get to 14 points, it could be enough to claim victory here. 

Armagh v Donegal

TG4, 7.30pm Saturday

It has been something of a stop-start campaign from Armagh but there were enough positives to be taken out of their narrow loss to Kerry last weekend to think they can take care of Donegal with the minimum of fuss. 

Donegal are averaging only 12 points per game and have found the net only once. They lack a cutting edge up front and have become predictable to defend against. 

Expect a more expansive Armagh side from the one who travelled to Kerry last week, and they are fancied to rack up at least 17 points. They can win this one comfortably. 

Tyrone v Kerry

TG4, 12.45pm Sunday

One win from four outings does not tell you the whole story of Tyrone's league campaign. Concealed within that is the fact they are unbeaten at home. 

Three of their four games have been away, including last week's loss to Mayo, where they coughed up four goals, but their sole fixture at home was a winning one as they hammered Donegal 0-16 to 0-8. 

Kerry are the visitors to Healy Park on Sunday and the All-Ireland champions could face a backlash. They weren't particularly impressive last weekend when grinding out a minimum-margin win over Armagh and odds of 12-5 about a home win look generous.

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 3 March 2023Last updated 13:45, 3 March 2023
