Gaelic Football predictions and GAA betting tips: Kildare can spring a surprise

Best bets

Armagh -1

2pts 4-1 Boylesports



Armagh-Armagh double result

2pts 6-1 Boylesports, Ladbrokes, Paddy Power



Kildare

2pts 11-4 BoyleSports



Monaghan

3pts 11-10 general

Kerry v Armagh

RTÉ2/RTÉ Player, 5pm Saturday

Armagh were awful during the second period of their loss to Roscommon last Sunday, but it's not time to give up on Kieran McGeeney's men just yet and they look too big in a few markets for their trip to Tralee.

You can get 4-1 about Armagh winning by two or more points and 6-1 that they are leading at half-time and full-time. Both of those bets appeal.

Kerry are the league and All-Ireland champions and are at home for this round-four encounter, but Mayo wiped the floor with them last weekend and they are much too short for this particular outing. It's likely they will get better as the year goes on.

Armagh will be able to play on the counter meaning Rian O'Neill, Andrew Murnin and Rory Grugan ought to get more space than they did at Dr Hyde Park last weekend.

There isn't as much of a gulf in class between the two sides as the odds suggest, especially given how poor Kerry were in round three against Mayo, so an upset could be on the cards.

Kildare v Derry

BBC iPlayer, 2pm Sunday

After somehow snatching a last-gasp victory over Clare last weekend, Kildare can consign Derry to a first defeat of the campaign.

The Lilywhites are usually hard to beat on home soil but they suffered a blowout defeat against Cork earlier in the campaign. Their performance in that match was too bad to be true and it might prove best to put a line through it.

Perhaps Kildare are better judged on their opening-round display at Croke Park, where they gave Dublin a real fight, and that recent win over Clare could kick-start their season.

They were six points and a man down to Clare following the dismissal of Ben McCormack, but they kicked eight of the last nine points to win by a single point.

Neil and Daniel Flynn, introduced as second-half substitutes, scored six points between them in the closing stages and both will surely be deployed from the start this time.

Derry are unbeaten but there is no way they deserve to be so short for this tie. Meath were extremely poor last weekend and it would be foolish to read too much into that result.

Monaghan v Roscommon

TG4, 2.30pm Sunday

Few observers would have predicted Roscommon would be sitting atop the Division 1 table with maximum points after three rounds, but their winning streak could come to an end at Clones.

Despite trailing by a point at half-time, Monaghan scored 1-14 in the second half against Donegal last weekend and ran out eight-point winners. It could prove to be a turning point in their season.

Jack McCarron was back to his best, scoring seven points, while Sean Jones looked a tasty addition to the side by scoring 1-2.

Home advantage could be the big difference here and Monaghan look terrific value at odds-against.

