Allianz Hurling League predictions and GAA betting tips: Kilkenny to edge a tight encounter in League final

Best bets

Kilkenny

2pts Evens BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Under 45.5 points

4pts 10-11 BoyleSports

Under 0.5 goals

1pt 11-1 Paddy Power

Allianz Hurling League predictions

Kilkenny v Clare

TG4, 7.15pm Saturday

Saturday evening sees the culmination of the 2024 Allianz Hurling League as Kilkenny and Clare go head to head in what promises to be a tight Division 1 decider.

Kilkenny defeated Limerick by 11 points a fortnight ago and while the All-Ireland champions were uncharacteristically lacklustre on that occasion, Derek Lyng's men still dispatched them impressively and utilised TJ Reid and Eoin Cody to devastating effect in the full forward line.

The battle between Reid and Conor Cleary on the edge of the square will be fascinating but Clare's full-back is well-equipped to deal with any long deliveries despite the aerial prowess of Reid.

Although Clare defeated the Cats earlier in this campaign, Kilkenny still arguably have the psychological edge given they won the argument when the pair met in the All-Ireland semi-finals in 2022 and 2023.

There was a chance that Tony Kelly and Shane O'Donnell could have returned to Clare's starting line-up for Saturday's final but neither have been reinstated, although O'Donnell may make an appearance from off the bench. That may sway the tie marginally in Kilkenny's favour, especially as Richie Reid is back and star trio Adrian Mullen, John Donnelly and Reid have been in excellent form.

Both defences have proven resolute throughout the League campaign and gusty conditions on Saturday won't be conducive to a free-flowing encounter.

The pair have each conceded more than 20 points on only two occasions in their six outings and Clare have found the back of the net just twice in that time, while neither side scored a goal when they met last month.

With that in mind, points and goals could be at a premium.

