Allianz Hurling League predictions and GAA betting tips: Kilkenny to edge a tight encounter in League final
Free GAA tips, best bets and analysis for this weekend's Hurling action
Best bets
Kilkenny
2pts Evens BoyleSports, Paddy Power
Under 45.5 points
4pts 10-11 BoyleSports
Under 0.5 goals
1pt 11-1 Paddy Power
Allianz Hurling League predictions
Kilkenny v Clare
TG4, 7.15pm Saturday
Saturday evening sees the culmination of the 2024 Allianz Hurling League as Kilkenny and Clare go head to head in what promises to be a tight Division 1 decider.
Kilkenny defeated Limerick by 11 points a fortnight ago and while the All-Ireland champions were uncharacteristically lacklustre on that occasion, Derek Lyng's men still dispatched them impressively and utilised TJ Reid and Eoin Cody to devastating effect in the full forward line.
The battle between Reid and Conor Cleary on the edge of the square will be fascinating but Clare's full-back is well-equipped to deal with any long deliveries despite the aerial prowess of Reid.
Although Clare defeated the Cats earlier in this campaign, Kilkenny still arguably have the psychological edge given they won the argument when the pair met in the All-Ireland semi-finals in 2022 and 2023.
There was a chance that Tony Kelly and Shane O'Donnell could have returned to Clare's starting line-up for Saturday's final but neither have been reinstated, although O'Donnell may make an appearance from off the bench. That may sway the tie marginally in Kilkenny's favour, especially as Richie Reid is back and star trio Adrian Mullen, John Donnelly and Reid have been in excellent form.
Both defences have proven resolute throughout the League campaign and gusty conditions on Saturday won't be conducive to a free-flowing encounter.
The pair have each conceded more than 20 points on only two occasions in their six outings and Clare have found the back of the net just twice in that time, while neither side scored a goal when they met last month.
With that in mind, points and goals could be at a premium.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
Published on 5 April 2024inGAA tips
Last updated 16:34, 5 April 2024
- Football Championship weekend predictions and GAA betting tips: Home comforts for Monaghan
- All-Ireland football championship predictions and GAA betting tips
- Gaelic Football League Finals predictions and GAA betting tips: Armagh set to secure some sacred silverware
- Allianz Hurling League predictions and GAA betting tips
- Gaelic Football League predictions and GAA betting tips: Cork the cornerstone of weekend hopes
- Paddy Power Grand National offer: get £20 in free bets for the Festival
- Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves: Bag £50 in free bets for the Super League
- Chelsea vs Manchester United bet builder tips for a 30-1 payout + get £50 in free bet builder bets with Paddy Power
- Leigh Leopards vs Wigan Warriors: Bag £50 in free bets for Thursday's Super League clash
- BetMGM Thursday night Premier League darts free bet: Grab £40 for the competition at the AO Arena in Manchester this Thursday from BetMGM
- Football Championship weekend predictions and GAA betting tips: Home comforts for Monaghan
- All-Ireland football championship predictions and GAA betting tips
- Gaelic Football League Finals predictions and GAA betting tips: Armagh set to secure some sacred silverware
- Allianz Hurling League predictions and GAA betting tips
- Gaelic Football League predictions and GAA betting tips: Cork the cornerstone of weekend hopes
- Paddy Power Grand National offer: get £20 in free bets for the Festival
- Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves: Bag £50 in free bets for the Super League
- Chelsea vs Manchester United bet builder tips for a 30-1 payout + get £50 in free bet builder bets with Paddy Power
- Leigh Leopards vs Wigan Warriors: Bag £50 in free bets for Thursday's Super League clash
- BetMGM Thursday night Premier League darts free bet: Grab £40 for the competition at the AO Arena in Manchester this Thursday from BetMGM