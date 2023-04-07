All-Ireland Football Championship outright predictions and GAA betting tips: Take Tyrone at 16-1 to awake from their slumber

Best bets

All-Ireland Football Championship predictions

Dublin and Kerry have shared nine of the last ten All-Irelands between them. The only other team to get a piece of the pie over the last decade is Tyrone and they could get another chunk of it in 2023.

Dublin have lifted Sam Maguire seven times since 2013, Kerry won it in 2014 and 2022, while Tyrone emerged from the long grass to claim the title during the shortened Covid-hit All-Ireland of 2021.

Dublin and Kerry share favouritism at 2-1 but neither go into the championship knowing their best team, or looking as if they are way ahead of the chasing pack, so this could be one of those years when Tyrone wake up from their slumber.

And sleep was exactly what they did last year. The 2021 champions never woke up at all in 2022 and exited the qualifiers with a whimper against Armagh having been beaten by 11 points by Derry in the Ulster Championship. It was a desperate defence of their title.

Tyrone have habit of bouncing back from bad years, though. They were dumped out of Ulster by Donegal and played only 70 minutes of championship football in 2020 before going all the way in 2021. It can be done.

There was a real injection of quality from Tyrone towards the latter stages of the league too. They banked just two points from a possible eight after four rounds and were staring relegation in the face. But they concluded their campaign with three wins on the bounce and almost snatched a spot in the Division 1 decider. They appear to be peaking at the perfect time.

With Ruairi and Darragh Canavan introducing youthful exuberance in a forward line that already possesses classy operators Mattie Donnelly and Darren McCurry, Tyrone could be very dangerous this year.

They have already beaten Kerry in the league, maintaining their recent superiority over the Kingdom, and they do not deserve to be as big as 16-1.

Armagh are also worth a small nibble at a standout 28. Kieran McGeeney looked to be getting somewhere during the early part of the league but their form fell apart in the last few rounds, coinciding with an injury to ace marksman Rian O'Neill.

They appear to be a team who will be much better suited to summer football than they were to deep winter pitches during the league as they move defence to attack at a rapid rate when on song.

Derry are hard to fancy and they look very weak favourites in Ulster. Tyrone and Armagh will avoid each other until the provincial decider and odds of 5-1 about them meeting in the Ulster final look big.

If Tyrone are going to have a successful campaig then Peter Harte is sure to play a vital role. He kicked three points from wing-back in their final league outing against Armagh and can be backed at 150-1 to be crowned Football of the Year. He's been some servant to his county and he looked as good as ever against Armagh.

After an explosive start to the league and two wins out of two, the Colm O'Rourke era in Meath didn't carry on the way Royal County supporters were hoping and they just about avoided relegation.

The knock-on effect is that they are 13-8 to reach the Leinster final. In order to get there, they have only to beat either Longford or Offaly and either Westmeath or Louth.

They were beaten by Louth in the league but were the better team for long periods and played most of the game with 14 men. The result didn't reflect the performance.

With Shane Walsh coming back into the side and a fully-fit Donal Keoghan to shore up the defence, Meath can surely make the Leinster showpiece.

