Fulham v Wolves Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips: Visitors can extend period of dominance

Where to watch Fulham v Wolves

You can watch Fulham v Wolves in the Premier League on Monday 27 November, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Football at 8pm

Match prediction & best bet

Wolves & under 3.5 goals

2pts 11-4 general

Fulham v Wolves odds

Fulham 7-5

Wolves 2-1

Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Fulham v Wolves team news

Fulham

Combative midfielder Joao Palhinha picked up his fifth booking of the season in Fulham's last match against Aston Villa and will miss out alongside injured teammates Issa Diop and Rodrigo Muniz. Tosin Adarabioyo may feature following a groin issue.

Wolves

Joe Hodge and Pedro Neto remain on the sidelines while Craig Dawson will also miss the trip to Fulham after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season. Mario Lemina and Matt Doherty are expected to be fit as is Santiago Bueno, who could replace Dawson, while a late fitness test is required for Nelson Semedo.

Fulham v Wolves predictions

Wolves were strongly tipped to struggle following Julen Lopetegui's shock exit prior to the start of the campaign but Gary O'Neil has proved those doubters wrong in the early part of the season, with his side sitting 12th in the Premier League and ten points clear of 18th-placed Sheffield United ahead of their trip to Fulham on Monday night.

They beat top-four hopefuls Tottenham 2-1 in their latest outing and will be looking to build on that result against another London club, with history suggesting they may be in for a fruitful trip to the capital.

Wolves have lost just one of their last 14 meetings with Fulham, winning eight in that run, and as the form side heading into this clash they look set to improve on that impressive record.

Fulham last got the better of their visitors in the Championship in 2018, with their last Premier League win over the Wanderers coming way back in 2010.

The hosts will be wary of their poor record against Wolves and their confidence will not have been boosted by their start to the season either.

Their only league wins this term have come against Everton, Luton and Sheffield United, three of the Premier League's bottom four sides, and they have lost three of their last four matches in England's top flight.

In fact, Marco Silva's side's only Premier League wins since March have been against those opponents and Southampton, Leeds and Leicester - who were all relegated last season.

In contrast, Wolves have already recorded victories over champions Manchester City and top four-chasing Spurs this term as well as taking in matches against top-seven sides Newcastle and Aston Villa.

Their form is much more impressive than their hosts and they should take all three points, especially with Fulham missing their best player and midfield lynchpin Joao Palhinha through suspension.

Goals may be at a premium at Craven Cottage, however. The last eight meetings between these sides have seen lower than three goals and the another low-scoring affair looks set to unfold on Monday.

Just one of Fulham's five home league matches this season has seen over 3.5 goals, while the same is true for five of the visitors' six Premier League away games.

With their creative spark Pedro Neto still sidelined, Wolves are unlikely to blow away their hosts but still rate the stronger of the two sides.

Take O'Neil's side to prevail in a low-scoring contest.

Key stat

Fulham have won just one of their last 14 league meetings with Wolves

Probable teams

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Iwobi, Reed; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez

Subs: Castagne, Adarabioyo, Lukic, Cairney, Traore, Wilson, Vinicius

Wolves (3-5-2): Sa; Kilman, Bueno, Toti; Doherty, Lemina, Gomes, Bellegarde, Ait-Nouri; Hwang, Cunha

Subs: Semedo, Jonny, Traore, Doyle, Sarabia, Kalajdzic, Silva

Inside info

Fulham

Star man Willian

Top scorer De Cordova-Reid

Penalty taker Pereira

Card magnet Robinson

Assist ace De Cordova-Reid

Set-piece aerial threat Ream

Wolves

Star man Gomes

Top scorer Hwang

Penalty taker Hwang

Card magnet Gomes

Assist ace Cunha

Set-piece aerial threat Kilman

Fulham v Wolves b et builder predictions

Wolves to win

Wolves have lost just once to Fulham in 14 meetings and, coming off the back of their 2-1 victory over Spurs, should be too strong for the Cottagers.

Hwang Hee-chan to score or assist

Wolves' South-Korean star has scored six goals and assisted two for his teammates in 12 Premier League games this term. In Pedro Neto's continued absence Hwang will be expected to provide the quality up front for the visitors.

Harrison Reed to be booked

Joao Palhinha is arguably Fulham's most important player and in his absence Harrison Reed will have big boots to fill. He may struggle to cover the ground and make the tackles Palhinha does and could be forced into a few fouls against Wolves' dynamic midfield trio of Joao Gomes, Mario Lemina and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

Pays out at 15-1 with Paddy Power

