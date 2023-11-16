Friday's Rugby Union Premiership predictions including Bath v Bristol: Bears can stand firm against rivals

Where to watch Bath v Bristol

You can watch Bath v Bristol in the Rugby Union Premiership on November 17th, live on TNT Sports 1 at 7.45pm on Friday.

Best bets

Bristol +9

1pt Evs bet365

Sale -27

1pt 10-11 general

Rugby Union Premiership predictions

Round six is derby weekend in rugby union’s Premiership and the action begins with Bath looking for more local bragging rights when they welcome Bristol to The Rec tonight.

Bath silenced a raucous Kingsholm crowd a week ago with a 45-27 win over rivals Gloucester, and they will be again looking to fly-half Finn Russell for further inspiration this week.

Russell kicked 13 points and cheekily shushed the Shed after one successful effort at goal against the Cherry & Whites last Friday, and the Scotland star already looks well accustomed to life in the West Country.

While Bath have the form and the quality to come out on top against Bristol this evening, clashes between these sides are often tight affairs.

Seven of the last 10 Premiership meetings between the pair have been settled by fewer than seven points, so Bristol are worth considering with a healthy nine-point start on the handicap.

Tonight also sees the only possible northern clash with a ‘derby’ between Sale Sharks and the Newcastle Falcons.

It’s a 152-mile drive from Kingston Park to the AJ Bell Stadium and it may well feel like a much longer driver home for the Falcons.

Beaten 50-12 on home soil by a Saracens side missing the England internationals Owen Farrell, Jamie George and Maro Itoje last weekend, Newcastle again look set for a tough season.

In contrast, Sale have made a strong start to the new campaign, with four wins from five games, and the Sharks should have little trouble taking down the Falcons.

There are three games tonight in the United Rugby Championship.Edinburgh are three-point favourites at home to the table-topping Bulls while Ulster are asked to give up a 14-point handicap start to the Lions at Ravenhill.

Cardiff travel to Zebre in tonight’s final URC encounter, with the Welsh side asked to give up three points on the handicap.

