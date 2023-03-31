Women's Super League predictions and free football tips: Gunners to claim a crucial victory

Best bets

Arsenal draw no bet v Manchester City

BBC Two, 12.30pm Sunday

1pt 8-13 bet365

Manchester United -2 goals on handicap v Brighton

Sky Sports Main Event / Premier League, 11.30am Saturday

1pt 13-10 bet365

Weekend WSL predictions

Arsenal booked their place in the semi-finals of the Women's Champions League for the first time in a decade with a stunning 2-0 win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday and they can follow up with victory over Manchester City in the Women's Super League.

The Gunners are only three points off current leaders Manchester United in the WSL with a game in hand and thrashed rivals Tottenham 5-1 last time out.

City are level on points with United but lost away to Arsenal in the Women's League Cup back in February and lost their previous away game against Aston Villa in the Women's FA Cup.

United have been surprise protagonists in the WSL title race this season and Marc Skinner's side can continue their excellent campaign with a comfortable win away to Brighton, who have shipped 46 goals in only 14 WSL fixtures this term.

A sluggish first half against West Ham last time out was not ideal but United sprang into life after the break, running out 4-0 winners, and that was the third time in five games they have won by at least three goals, so back them to cover a two-goal handicap against Brighton.

