Women's Super League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Leicester v Liverpool in the Women's Super League
When to bet
12.30pm Saturday
Best bet
Over 2.5 goals in Leicester v Liverpool
1pt 17-20 bet365
Women's football preview
There are three games in the Women's Super League this weekend and the most competitive - the clash between basement dwellers Leicester and improving Liverpool - should provide the best bet.
There seems a good chance there will be a few goals at the King Power as the Foxes have given themselves a chance of staying up after a 2-1 win over Reading last time out, and Liverpool are one of the three teams they have beaten this season after Hannah Cain's winning goal in the reverse fixture.
The win over the Royals has put Leicester right back in the mix, but Liverpool should be confident and positive as they look to cement their spot in mid-table.
Their last four games have featured victories over Brighton and Tottenham as well as draws against Everton and West Ham and they should be expected to go on the front foot against a team they would expect to beat.
