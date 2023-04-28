Women's Super League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

12.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Over 2.5 goals in Leicester v Liverpool

1pt 17-20 bet365

Women's football preview

There are three games in the Women's Super League this weekend and the most competitive - the clash between basement dwellers Leicester and improving Liverpool - should provide the best bet.

There seems a good chance there will be a few goals at the King Power as the Foxes have given themselves a chance of staying up after a 2-1 win over Reading last time out, and Liverpool are one of the three teams they have beaten this season after Hannah Cain's winning goal in the reverse fixture.

The win over the Royals has put Leicester right back in the mix, but Liverpool should be confident and positive as they look to cement their spot in mid-table.

Their last four games have featured victories over Brighton and Tottenham as well as draws against Everton and West Ham and they should be expected to go on the front foot against a team they would expect to beat.

