Women's FA Cup semi-finals predictions and free football tips: Red Devils ready to cut loose

Best bets

Over 3.5 goals in Manchester United v Brighton

BBC Two, 5.15pm Saturday

1pt 8-11 bet365

Rachel Daly to score in Aston Villa v Chelsea

BBC One, 2.15pm Sunday

1pt 11-4 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Women's FA Cup semi-final predictions

Manchester United and Chelsea have gone toe-to-toe in the Women's Super League title race this campaign and both clubs are also expected to meet in the final of this season's FA Cup.

United clash with Brighton in the last four of the cup on Saturday, while Chelsea visit Aston Villa in the other semi-final on Sunday.

Marc Skinner's Manchester United team have plundered 21 goals in their last six matches in all competitions and goals could be on the cards again.

That run featured 5-0 and 3-1 wins over Durham and Lewes in the last two rounds of the cup, while they thumped semi-final opponents Brighton 4-0 only last Saturday in the WSL.

Chelsea and Aston Villa also met last time out in the league with the Blues running out 3-0 winners on that occasion but the occasion of the cup should make it a more tightly contested match this time around.

It is still hard to see beyond a Chelsea win but Villa could at least get on the scoresheet via Rachel Daly, who has bagged 13 goals in the WSL this term, scored the winner in the FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City and netted in defeat to Chelsea in October.

