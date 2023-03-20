Tuesday's Women's Champions League predictions: Gunners can keep it tight

Where to watch

Bayern Munich Women v Arsenal Women

DAZN & DAZN Youtube, 5.45pm Tuesday



Roma Women v Barcelona Women

DAZN & DAZN Youtube, 8pm Tuesday

Best bet

Under 2.5 goals in Bayern Munich Women v Arsenal Women

1pt 11-10 bet365

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Women’s Champions League quarter-final predictions

German opposition have proved to be Arsenal’s kryptonite in the Champions League and there will be a sense of trepidation about a quarter-final tie with an improving Bayern Munich.

Arsenal have lost five of their six previous European ties against Bundesliga opponents, including going out to Wolfsburg at this stage last season, and head into this latest clash short on attacking options with Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema injured.

Those two were key to Arsenal’s 5-1 rout of holders Lyon when qualifying for the last eight as group winners, and although Jonas Eidevall’s side have started to adapt to life without them, the threat they pose to a Bayern side unbeaten at home and who have conceded just 12 goals all season may be limited.

Bayern are also shorn of a key attacking piece in Linda Dallman and without a traditional striker in the Bavarians squad, it may pay to take the odds-against on there being fewer than three goals in a first leg between two well-matched sides.

Tuesday’s other quarter-final first leg sees last year’s runners-up Barcelona go to Roma, who are as big as 22-1 for victory despite being eight points clear at the top of Serie A.

Follow us on Twitter