Women's FA Cup final: Man Utd Women vs Tottenham Women prediction and free football tips

Women's FA Cup final prediction

History will be made one way or another when Manchester United and Tottenham clash at Wembley in the Women's FA Cup final.

For Tottenham Women, a maiden major trophy beckons, while United are looking to win the Women's FA Cup for the first time having lost 1-0 to Chelsea in last season's final.

Marc Skinner will be hoping his United team have learned from last term's experience but it has been a pretty underwhelming 2023-24 campaign for the Red Devils.

They finished second in last season's Women's Super League with 56 points but the best they can hope for this season is 38 points.

Skinner's women find themselves in fifth spot in the WSL with just one game to play and head into this match off the back of a 1-0 loss to Liverpool last weekend.

Experience is certainly on their side but Tottenham could relish being the underdogs and can capitalise on United's inconsistencies.

Spurs led United 2-1 until the 92nd minute of their meeting at Leigh Sports Village in April before a last-gasp strike from Maya Le Tissier saw the Red Devils nick a point.

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions, knocking fellow WSL sides Manchester City and Leicester out of the FA Cup as part of that run, and they can rise to the occasion by at least taking the final to extra-time.

