Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race54 MINS
13:15 LingfieldHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race54 MINS
13:15 LingfieldHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Women's FA Cup

Women's FA Cup final: Man Utd Women vs Tottenham Women prediction and free football tips

Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Manchester United Women vs Tottenham Women in the Women's FA Cup final at Wembley on Sunday

Manchester United and England goalkeeper Mary Earps could have her hands full when the Red Devils meet Tottenham in the Women's FA Cup final
Manchester United and England goalkeeper Mary Earps could have her hands full when the Red Devils meet Tottenham in the Women's FA Cup finalCredit: Charlotte Tattersall - MUFC

Where to watch the Women's FA Cup final

BBC One, 2.30pm Sunday

Best bet

Tottenham Women or draw double chance
1pt 11-8 bet365

Image link

Women's FA Cup final prediction

History will be made one way or another when Manchester United and Tottenham clash at Wembley in the Women's FA Cup final.

For Tottenham Women, a maiden major trophy beckons, while United are looking to win the Women's FA Cup for the first time having lost 1-0 to Chelsea in last season's final.

Marc Skinner will be hoping his United team have learned from last term's experience but it has been a pretty underwhelming 2023-24 campaign for the Red Devils.

They finished second in last season's Women's Super League with 56 points but the best they can hope for this season is 38 points.

Skinner's women find themselves in fifth spot in the WSL with just one game to play and head into this match off the back of a 1-0 loss to Liverpool last weekend.

Experience is certainly on their side but Tottenham could relish being the underdogs and can capitalise on United's inconsistencies.

Spurs led United 2-1 until the 92nd minute of their meeting at Leigh Sports Village in April before a last-gasp strike from Maya Le Tissier saw the Red Devils nick a point.

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions, knocking fellow WSL sides Manchester City and Leicester out of the FA Cup as part of that run, and they can rise to the occasion by at least taking the final to extra-time.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Liam FlinRacing Post Sport

Published on 11 May 2024inWomen's FA Cup

Last updated 12:14, 11 May 2024

iconCopy
more inBetting offers
more inBetting offers