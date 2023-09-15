Wolves v Liverpool predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Reds can buck unwanted trend

Where to watch Wolves v Liverpool

Wolves v Liverpool team news

Wolves

Youngster Joe Hodge is the only injury concern for the hosts but Hee-chan Hwang and Matheus Cunha are unlikely to start after lengthy trips back from international duty. Tommy Doyle will be assessed prior to kick-off.

Liverpool

Captain Virgil van Dijk is suspended and Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out with a minor hamstring problem. Ibrahima Konate is available, but Jurgen Klopp must assess his South American contingent, who have been away on international duty. Thiago is training but is unlikely to feature.

Wolves v Liverpool predictions

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is among the most vocal critics of the Premier League’s lunchtime kick-off, and on Friday he described it as a ‘joke’ that his side were being asked to kick off at 12.30pm once again following a hectic international schedule.

Klopp declared that he hadn’t even seen his South American contingent who arrived back in the county late on Thursday, and early Friday morning.

And last season it proved particularly problematic for the Reds, who failed to win any of their six 12.30pm fixtures on a Saturday, losing three and drawing three.

This term they will face fewer lunchtime engagements due to their Europa League commitments on a Thursday, but they cannot escape it entirely and will be hungry to overcome the psychological barrier when they travel to Wolves this weekend.

Fortunately for the Reds their first Saturday lunchtime encounter is against a Wanderers side who are languishing in the lower depths of the Premier League after three defeats in their opening four games.

Julen Lopetegui worked wonders to haul Wolves from off the foot of the table when he arrived midway through last season to a 13th-place finish, but the Spaniard was axed on the eve of the new season with Gary O'Neil taking over at the helm.

And Wolves have since lost to Manchester United, Brighton and Crystal Palace either side of a cagey 1-0 win over Everton to leave them with only three points from four games.

Three of those games were away from Molineux, although they were turned over 4-1 by Brighton in their only home outing and it could be a similar scenario when they welcome Liverpool to the West Midlands.

Klopp's side looked back to their best before the international break, making light work of a testing start to the season.

After their 1-1 draw with Chelsea on the opening weekend of the campaign, Liverpool eased to wins home wins over Bournemouth and Aston Villa either side of completing a late comeback to win at Newcastle despite having Virgil van Dijk sent off with over an hour still to play.

As well as the early kick-off, Klopp will have to contend with a short turnaround for his South American contingent, who were in international action as recently as Wednesday. But Liverpool have the depth to cope and can record maximum points at Molineux.

That said, the Reds have kept just one clean sheet in the league this season and with Van Dijk's suspension for his dismissal at Newcastle having been extended during the international break, Liverpool could struggle to keep Wolves off the scoresheet.

Wolves scored twice in a frenetic second half against Crystal Palace before the break and also put five past Blackpool in the EFL Cup in their last game at Molineux, so could at least bag a consolation goal in defeat.

Key stat

Liverpool are unbeaten in 15 Premier League games, having last lost to champions Manchester City in April.

Probable teams

Wolves (4-4-2): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno; Sarabia, Lemina, J Gomes, Neto; Kalajdzic, Silva.

Subs: Ait-Nouri, Traore, Hwang, Cunha, Doyle, T Gomes, Gonzalez.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota.

Subs: Diaz, Nunez, MacAllister, Elliott, Endo, Quansah, Doak.

Inside info

Wolves

Star man Pedro Neto

Top scorer Sasa Kalajdzic

Penalty taker Sasa Kalajdzic

Card magnet Nelson Semedo

Assist ace Pedro Neto

Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson

Liverpool

Star man Mohamed Salah

Top scorer Mohamed Salah

Penalty taker Mohamed Salah

Card magnet Diogo Jota

Assist ace Mohamed Salah

Set-piece aerial threat Joel Matip

Wolves v Liverpool b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

Both teams have scored in three of Liverpool's four league games this season and Virgil van Dijk's absence makes that a likely scenario again.

Mo Salah to score

Mo Salah has scored or assisted in ten consecutvie Premier League fixtures and can get on the scoresheet at Molineux.

Nelson Semedo to be carded

Only two players have committed more fouls in this season's Premier League than Nelson Semedo (ten), who could go into the book against the Reds.

Pays out at 12-1 with bet365

