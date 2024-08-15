Join Warren Ashurst and Racing Post experts James Milton and Dan Childs for The Assist, our brand new football betting show bringing you all the best punting pointers for the first weekend of the Premier League season.

Our top team are here to provide you with all you need to know ahead of the new campaign and they immediately throw themselves into the big game of the weekend at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea host champions Manchester City.

The Blues have had another summer of upheaval – replacing Mauricio Pochettino with Enzo Maresca – so is this the right time to side with City?

The panel discuss all the Premier League matches and the survival chances of newly-promoted trio Ipswich, Leicester and Southampton, while we also have some new segments this season including James Milton's prop shop and bet builder. There is an EFL match in focus, The Assist treble and the team's best bets for the weekend.

Just click on the link above and don't forget to subscribe to the Racing Post YouTube channel to ensure you never miss another episode of The Assist.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.