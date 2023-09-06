Wales v South Korea predictions, betting odds and tips: Son can strike first

Where to watch Wales v South Korea

S4C and BBC iPlayer, 7.45pm

Best bet

Heung-Min Son to score first

1pt 5-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Wales v South Korea odds

Wales 17-10

South Korea 7-4

Draw 23-10

Wales v South Korea team news

Wales

Tom Lockyer and Dan James are sidelined for Wales, while Rabbi Matondo has been called up to the squad.

South Korea

PSG star Lee Kang-In has stayed in France as he recovers from a muscular injury.

Wales v South Korea predictions

Pressure is mounting on Wales manager Rob Page, who will be eager for a confidence-boosting result when his side face South Korea in Thursday's friendly at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales recommence their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign away to Latvia on Monday and are in desperate need of points after defeats to Armenia and Turkey in June.

They have won only one of their last 12 matches in all competitions and it's hard to be confident about their chances against South Korea, although the visitors are themselves winless in their last five games.

Jurgen Klinsmann is the new man in charge but some things never change and Heung-Min Son is still his nation's main man.

Son bagged a brace against Colombia earlier in the year and, fresh from scoring a hat-trick for Tottenham last Saturday, he is worth a bet to score first in Cardiff.

Key stat

Wales have kept just one clean sheet in their last 12 games.

Probable teams

Wales (4-2-3-1): Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Williams; Ampadu, Ramsey; Brooks, Wilson, Broadhead; Moore.

South Korea (4-4-2): Kim Seung-Gyu; Seol Young-Woo, Jung Seung-Hyun, Kim Min-Jae, Lee Ki-Jee; Hwang Hee-Chan, Park Yong-Woo, Hwang In-Beom, Lee Jae-Sung; Hwang Ui-Jo, Heung-Min Son.

