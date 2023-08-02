Thursday's Women's World Cup predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Colombia to win to nil v Morocco

BBC red button, 11am Thursday

3pts 23-20 Coral

Alexandra Popp to score two or more goals in South Korea v Germany

BBC Two, 11am Thursday

1pt 11-2 Coral, Ladbrokes

Thursday's Women's World Cup football predictions

The Women’s World Cup group stage ends on Thursday with two matches in Group H, which has taken a twist since Colombia beat section favourites Germany 2-1 on Sunday.

That means there is work to do for the Euro 2022 finalists to book their place in the last 16, but both teams should anticipate comfortable matches.

Colombia have built on the confidence they gleaned from reaching last year’s Copa America Femenina final and should claim their third win with minimal fuss.

They face Morocco, who were supposed to finish bottom of the group but bounced back from a 6-0 thumping by the Germans to beat South Korea 1-0 on Sunday.

However, that might take them only so far and they face a much tougher game here. It also has to be a concern that the team who reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations have mustered a total of just three shots on target from their opening two games.

The Colombian goal has stood firm against everything except a Germany penalty and it is difficult to see them being threatened too much, and they are worth backing to win without conceding.

South Korea have lost their last six Women’s World Cup matches and scored just one goal, so there will be plenty of punters looking at a similar scenario when they face Germany in Brisbane.

They didn’t even have a shot on target against Morocco, so it is difficult to see them offering much more against vastly superior opposition.

The Colombia defeat could be just the jolt Germany needed and they can claim three points here comfortably.

Alexandra Popp has three goals in the tournament and the Wolfsburg striker has scored in eight of her last ten matches for club and country.

She has had nine efforts on goal in two matches, so it is worth taking a chance that she can score two or more goals in what looks set to be a one-sided encounter.

