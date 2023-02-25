Sunday's Ligue 1 and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Marseille draw no bet v Paris Saint-Germain

BT Sport 3, 7.45pm

1pt Evs bet365, Betfred

Bayern Munich to win & under 3.5 goals v Union Berlin

Sky Sports Action, 4.30pm

1pt 5-4 bet365, BoyleSports, Coral

Sunday preview

A 95th-minute strike from Lionel Messi handed PSG maximum points in a scintillating 4-3 win over Lille last time out but the capital club had lost three on the spin beforehand and they look vulnerable in the Ligue 1 title race.

Marseille are keeping pace with PSG at the summit, having won six of their eight league games in 2023, and should be full of confidence before the sides lock horns at the Stade Velodrome.

Marseille beat PSG at home for the first time since 2011 in the French Cup this month and they will send shockwaves across France if they can repeat the feat in the league.

PSG have looked unconvincing of late and Marseille are worth backing in the draw-no-bet market in this top-of-the-table tussle.

Bayern Munich have led the way in the Bundesliga for most of the season but a determined Union Berlin team have been snapping at their heels and it could be an intriguing affair when the sides clash at the Allianz Arena.

Since the winter break, Union have gone nine games unbeaten in all competitions but that streak could be snapped by the Bavarians, who have more experience in these kinds of matches and welcome back talisman Sadio Mane for this contest.

Bayern Munich slipped to a 3-2 loss against Borussia Monchengladbach last time out but had won four games on the spin beforehand, including the away leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with PSG, and can make home advantage count in this crucial encounter.

