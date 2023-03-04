Sunday's La Liga and Ligue 1 predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Real Betis or draw double chance v Real Madrid

Viaplay Sports & LaLigaTV, 8pm

1pt 21-20 bet365, BoyleSports, Hills

Reims to beat Ajaccio

2pm

2pts 8-13 bet365

Sunday preview

Real Madrid cannot afford to drop many more points in La Liga this season but their dwindling title pursuit could endure another setback away to Real Betis.

In the last week, Los Blancos scrambled to a late draw with Atletico Madrid before losing 1-0 to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey, failing to force a shot on target in that El Clasico contest.

As for Real Betis, they are pushing for the top four after three straight wins over Almeria, Real Valladolid and Elche and they have made the Benito Villamarin a tough place to visit this term, avoiding defeat in eight of their 11 league matches on home soil.

It is a blow for Betis that they will be missing creative outlets Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales for this clash but Real Madrid are without Luka Modric, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy and the Andalusians are worth chancing to pick up at least a point.

The rise of Reims under 30-year-old Englishman Will Still is quite extraordinary.

The club are having to pay £22,000 every time Still takes charge of a match as he does not have his Uefa Pro Licence but they are unlikely to mind much given the results being churned out by the inexperienced head coach.

Reims are yet to lose under Still, having put together a 15-game unbeaten run which has featured two draws with Paris Saint-Germain, and are a solid home bet against Ajaccio, who have lost 16 of their 25 Ligue 1 matches this season.

