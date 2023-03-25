Racing Post logo
Tipping columns

Sunday's Euro 2024 qualification predictions and free football tips

Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Sunday's matches in the Euro 2024 qualifiers

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will hope to inspire Denmark in Kazakhstan
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will hope to inspire Denmark in KazakhstanCredit: Getty Images

Best bets

Bosnia to beat Slovakia
Viaplay Online, 7.45pm
1pt 15-8 general

Denmark to win & both teams to score v Kazakhstan
Viaplay Online, 2pm
1pt 12-5 Hills

Sunday Euro 2024 qualification predictions

A 3-0 win over Iceland was a perfect way for Bosnia to begin their Euro 2024 qualification campaign and they look geared to follow up with a win in Slovakia.

Their hosts have failed to win their last six matches and while Bosnia tend to reserve their best performances for home games, they tend to show plenty of positivity on the road too as they have failed to score in just one of their last 14 competitive away assignments.

A goalless draw with Luxembourg was an underwhelming opening for Slovakia, and they look vulnerable.

In the day's early kick-off, there are no guarantees that Denmark, who had a poor World Cup after a great qualifying campaign, will ease past Kazakhstan.

The home team's 2-1 defeat to Slovenia on Thursday ended a run of three wins and while Azerbaijan, Slovakia and Belarus are no great shakes, Magomed Adiev's team deserve respect.

A Danish win and both teams scoring was a winning bet the last three times these teams have met and could oblige again, especially as the Danes needed two late goals to claim a 3-1 win over Finland in midweek.  

Ian WilkersonRacing Post Sport
Published on 25 March 2023Last updated 16:51, 25 March 2023
