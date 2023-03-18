Sunday's Bundesliga and Serie A predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Juventus or draw double chance v Inter

BT Sport 1, 7.45pm

1pt 5-6 bet365, BoyleSports

Bayern Munich to win & over 2.5 goals v Bayer Leverkusen

Sky Sports Football, 4.30pm

1pt Evs BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes

Sunday preview

Juventus eased into the Europa League quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Freiburg on Thursday and the Turin giants are not a million miles off making the Champions League places in Serie A this season.

Max Allegri's side were hit with a 15-point deduction in Serie A this season following investigations into the club's past transfer dealings, knocking them down to the mid-table positions.

But they have been steadily ascending the ranks, posting five wins in their last six Serie A games to edge closer to the top six.

And they are worth a bet to avoid defeat away to Inter, who got the better of Porto over two legs in the last 16 of the Champions League but paid the price with a dip in league form.

Two of their last three league games ended in defeat to lowly Bologna and Spezia and they are unlikely to have things all their own way against the Old Lady.

Bayern Munich came from a goal behind to defeat Bavarian rivals Augsburg 5-3 last time out in the Bundesliga, putting them in control of the title race at the end of a weekend which saw Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin drop points.

The club have now won eight of their last nine games in all competitions, having dumped Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League as part of that run, and their matches are rarely short of entertainment.

Six of those eight wins also featured at least three goals and backing Bayern Munich to win and over 2.5 goals looks a solid bet against Bayer Leverkusen, who are still finding their feet under Xabi Alonso.

