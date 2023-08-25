Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Ross County v Rangers
Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 12.30pm Saturday
James Tavernier to score v Ross County
1pt 21-10 Paddy Power, Betfair
Celtic to win and both teams to score
1pt 11-5 Betfair
Rangers have had some teething problems with their new-look side this season, and it may be one of their familiar faces who finds the net against Ross County in Saturday's televised Scottish Premiership encounter.
James Tavernier has already scored twice in European qualifying for the Gers this season and he netted 16 league goals in 2022-23, eight of which came from the penalty spot.
Ross County have conceded a spot-kick in three of their last four matches and will have to be wary any time one of Rangers' many skilful players goes near the area.
Gers boss Mick Beale may shuffle his pack with the second leg of their Champions League playoff against PSV looming large on Wednesday, but Tavernier is unlikely to be rested and could make a telling contribution.
Celtic are experiencing a defensive injury crisis with Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki, Yuki Kobayashi and Stephen Welsh all sidelined for Saturday's visit of St Johnstone.
The Bhoys have also not been at their best since the return of manager Brendan Rodgers and it could be worth backing St Johnstone to get on the scoresheet at Celtic Park.
Both teams have scored in four of the last five meetings between the pair and with the Hoops down to the bare bones at the back, take the Saints to land a blow in defeat.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport