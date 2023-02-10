Saturday's Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Both teams to score in Lazio v Atalanta

BT Sport 1, 7.45pm

2pts 4-5 bet365

Draw in Leipzig v Union Berlin

Sky Sports Football, 5.30pm

1pt 11-4 bet365, Betfair

Monaco draw no bet v Paris Saint-Germain 4pm

1pt 11-10 Betfred

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Saturday preview

Lazio and Atalanta have endured setbacks in their pursuits of the Champions League places in Serie A and it looks set to be a tense affair when they square up at the Stadio Olimpico.

Maurizio Sarri insisted his Lazio side cannot continue to "throw points away" after they were held to a 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona on Monday, missing the chance to leapfrog rivals Roma into the top three, while Atalanta lost their last game 1-0 away to lowly Sassuolo.

Neither side are a picture of consistency but both should raise their game for this contest and a bet on both teams to score is worth considering at a shade of odds-on.

Lazio pair Mattia Zaccagni and Ciro Immobile are going well in Serie A with 15 league goals between them, while Ademola Lookman looks a different beast at Atalanta having scored 12 goals in 20 league appearances.

All three should feature in this contest and it is worth noting Lazio have failed to score only three times in Serie A this season, while Atalanta have drawn only two league blanks.

The Bundesliga finally has a gripping title race on its hands and two of the protagonists lock horns on Saturday when Leipzig host Union Berlin.

Union Berlin looked shaky before the World Cup but have returned from the break with a run of four straight league victories.

That streak could, however, be snapped by the Red Bulls, who are a tough nut to crack.

Leipzig are on an 18-match unbeaten run in all competitions and may opt to take a more conservative approach to this game with star forward Christopher Nkunku still out along with key creative outlet Dani Olmo.

Leipzig's strength lies in their defence right now and with little margin for error in the title race, both sides may be content to settle for a draw.

A second-half screamer from Ruslan Malinovskyi handed Marseille a 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the French Cup on Wednesday and the capital giants may not have recovered from that setback in time for Saturday's league clash with Monaco.

Neymar is back and Lionel Messi has been in great form but PSG are still without main man Kylian Mbappe and have been inconsistent since the World Cup break, dropping points against Rennes and Reims in January.

It is a big week for Christophe Galtier's side, who face Bayern Munich in the Champions League next Tuesday, and it would be no surprise if eyes drift towards that first leg.

Monaco have won three of their last four league games, including a 7-1 thrashing of Ajaccio, and are worth backing in the draw-no-bet market, where stakes are returned in the event of a stalemate.

Follow us on Twitter