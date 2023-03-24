Saturday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Saturday Euro 2024 qualifying predictions

Norway have not been involved in a major international tournament in 23 years and their Euro 2024 qualification campaign could get off to a rocky start against Spain in Malaga on Saturday.

The Norwegians finished below the Netherlands and Turkey in their qualifying group for the World Cup in Qatar but with Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland in the team, there was a renewed sense of optimism around them heading into Euro 2024 qualification.

Haaland, however, withdrew from the Norway squad with a groin problem this week and will be unavailable for their toughest match in Group A.

Spain were last in action in the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup, crashing out prematurely on penalties against Morocco, and that spelled the end of Luis Enrique's tenure.

But La Roja have not drafted in a big name in Enrique's place, instead opting for a pretty conservative appointment in former Under-19s, Under-21s and Under-23s Spain coach Luis de la Fuente.

And the team could also adopt a conservative approach on the pitch for this match against Norway, recognising the importance of avoiding a defeat early in a group they are expected to dominate.

Spain only just made it past the group stage in Qatar despite opening with a 7-0 win over Costa Rica and they lacked a cutting edge during qualifying for the World Cup with six of their eight matches featuring under 3.5 goals.

Expect a narrow win from them against a Norway team missing their main man.

Having once again missed out on a place at the last World Cup, Turkey will be determined to qualify for a third European Championships in a row and should fancy their chances in a weak qualifying section.

Turkey are joined by Croatia, Latvia and Wales in Group D and start their campaign against Armenia in Yerevan.

Armenia were pretty ineffective in their World Cup qualifying group, winning only three of their ten games and shipping 20 goals in the process.

Their most recent Nations League campaign was also underwhelming, featuring 2-0 and 4-1 defeats to Scotland and 3-0 and 5-0 defeats to Ukraine, and they could be in for a tough time against Turkey, who have scored at least twice in eight of their last nine internationals.

At 8-11, they look decent value to bag at least a couple in their first qualifier for Euro 2024.

