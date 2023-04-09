Monday's EFL predictions and free football tips from Aaron Ashley

When to bet

By 3pm Monday

Best bets

Preston

2pts 20-21 Coral, Ladbrokes

Peterborough

2pts 4-5 bet365

Hartlepool or draw double chance

2pts 5-6 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Aaron Ashley's EFL predictions

Preston v Reading

A run of four wins from their last five league matches has put Preston on the cusp of the Championship playoff places and Ryan Lowe’s Lancastrians can bolster their top-six hopes with a home victory over Reading.

Preston may have profited from a soft schedule as each of those recent victories came against teams in the bottom seven and in a congested scap for survival.

But Reading, after last week’s six-point deduction, are also at risk of relegation as they find themselves 22nd in the table.

The Royals are winless in seven after Friday’s 1-1 draw at home to Birmingham and matters are unlikely to improve at Deepdale as they have the division’s worst away record.

Paul Ince’s men have lost 14 of their 20 Championship fixtures on the road, managing to collect just a solitary point from their last seven road trips.

Peterborough v Exeter

Darren Ferguson’s fourth spell as Peterborough manager could hardly have started better and Posh’s rich vein of form should continue with maximum points at home to Exeter.

Peterborough have won ten of their 16 games in Ferguson’s latest tenure to move into the League One playoff spots and they are only getting stronger.

Posh were convincing 3-0 winners at Shrewsbury, who had previously been on a five-game winning run at home, on Friday which stretched their unbeaten sequence to five.

Peterborough have racked up 13 goals during that period and it was a fourth straight clean sheet for them following wins over Lincoln and Derby and a goalless draw at home Oxford.

So expect the flying form to be maintained against the Grecians, who have failed to win any of their last five away league games.

Hartlepool v Stevenage

Hartlepool are thriving even with their Football League status at risk and they can give their survival hopes a further lift with a positive result against Stevenage.

The Monkey Hangers remain in the relegation zone with six games remaining but they are looking good in their battle to beat the drop having followed up a 2-1 win at home to Swindon with Friday's 4-1 rout of Grimsby.

Those victories have taken their unbeaten run in the league to seven and that upturn in form has also featured draws with leaders Leyton Orient, second-placed Northampton and sixth-placed Bradford.

Stevenage, who sit fourth, are the latest highflyers to visit Victoria Park, but the odds-on quotes about the Boro look way wide of the mark.

Steve Evans’ side were frustrated in a 1-1 draw at home to Colchester just three days ago and they have won only one of their last 11 away league games.

