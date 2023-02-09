James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Best bets

Over 3.5 goals in Leicester v Tottenham

3pm Saturday

2pts 7-4 general

Middlesbrough to beat Cardiff

3pm Saturday

3pts 23-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Branco van den Boomen first goalscorer in Toulouse v Rennes

BT Sport 4, midday Sunday

1pt each-way 12-1 bet365

Best Premier League bet

Leicester v Tottenham

3pm Saturday

Tottenham have boosted their Premier League top-four chances with back-to-back 1-0 wins over Fulham and Manchester City but there should be more goals on their trip to Leicester on Saturday.

September's reverse fixture was 2-2 at half-time before Spurs romped to a 6-2 win and the last 12 meetings between these teams have produced 56 goals at an average of 4.67 per game.

Tottenham's record scorer Harry Kane and the rejuvenated Heung-Min Son, who claimed a hat-trick in the first game against Leicester, should cause problems for the Foxes' defence but Spurs are also hard to trust at the back.

Before their clean sheet at Fulham they had conceded at least twice in nine of their ten previous league matches so over 3.5 goals is a tempting price at 7-4.

It has copped in Leicester's last two matches, a 2-2 draw with in-form Brighton and a 4-2 win at Aston Villa, and would also have been a winning bet in their last four meetings with Spurs.

Best EFL bet

Cardiff v Middlesbrough

3pm Saturday

Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough are on the charge in the Championship and look worth backing to take another three points at struggling Cardiff on Saturday.

Since the start of November, Boro have racked up ten wins in 13 league matches and their only two defeats during that time came at runaway leaders Burnley and north-east rivals Sunderland, where they had Dael Fry sent off shortly after half-time.

Middlesbrough bounced back by beating Watford 2-0 and Blackpool 3-0 at home and their defence has little to fear from a Cardiff side who have scored only once in their last seven league games.

The Bluebirds have lost 1-0 in four of their first five league matches in 2023 but, given Boro's fine form, a heavier defeat could be on the cards on Saturday.

Best European bet

Toulouse v Rennes

BT Sport 4, midday Sunday

Mid-table Toulouse have scored 15 goals in six Ligue 1 games in 2023 and they can carve out more chances against a rocky Rennes rearguard on Sunday.

Toulouse midfielder Branco van den Boomen opened the scoring in last weekend's 2-1 defeat to champions Paris St-Germain and the Dutchman is worth backing to repeat the feat this weekend.

Van den Boomen has been getting forward to good effect recently and he racked up four shots against PSG, just as he had against Brest on January 15.

He is the main man for Toulouse on set-pieces, converting a penalty and claiming two assists in their last home game against Troyes, and his 20th-minute free-kick at PSG made it four goals in his last seven Ligue 1 appearances.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Wolves

Julen Lopetegui is proving a popular appointment at Wolves – unlike Nathan Jones at Southampton – and Wanderers, fresh from a 3-0 win over Liverpool, should see off the Saints.

Blowout

Stoke

The Potters have lost four of their last five in the Championship while visitors Hull's sole defeat in their last eight away games came at highflying Sheffield United.

Accumulator

Wolves 6-4, Newcastle 8-15, Stevenage 17-20, Reims 8-15. £1 accumulator returns £10.87 with Coral.

Both teams to score

Games at Charlton 8-11, Bristol City 8-11, Werder Bremen 1-2. £1 accumulator returns £4.49 with Hills.

Follow us on Twitter