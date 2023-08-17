James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Best bets

Brentford to beat Fulham

3pm Saturday

2pts 13-8 general

Over 2.5 goals in Plymouth v Southampton

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 12.30pm Saturday

3pts 4-5 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

RB Leipzig to beat Bayer Leverkusen

2.30pm Saturday

1pt 9-5 Betfair, Coral

Best Premier League bet

Fulham v Brentford

3pm Saturday

Last season's Premier League fixtures between Fulham and Brentford produced a pair of 3-2 wins for the home team but the Bees look a good bet to storm Craven Cottage on Saturday.

After last term's surprise top-half finish, Fulham made a winning start to 2023-24 thanks to Bobby De Cordova-Reid's second-half goal at Everton.

Marco Silva's men were flattered by the 1-0 scoreline, however, as the Toffees had nine shots on target, hit the post, and had a Michael Keane effort disallowed for a foul on goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Brentford's forwards may not be so wasteful on Saturday and front two Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo both scored in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

Like Fulham, the Bees rode their luck defensively at times in their season opener but they finished last term with five wins in six and can see off the Cottagers, whose star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is closing in on a move to Saudi Arabia.

Best EFL bet

Plymouth v Southampton

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 12.30pm Saturday

Southampton's final Premier League game was a 4-4 draw with Liverpool and they were involved in another eight-goal thriller against Norwich at St Mary's last weekend.

Saints, who lost 3-1 at Gillingham in the EFL Cup, had won their Championship opener at Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 and Saturday's clash with another promoted club, Plymouth, could be another lively encounter.

League One runners-up Ipswich are living up to the pre-season hype, winning their first two games, but champions Plymouth have also made a strong start, beating Huddersfield 3-1 at home before a goalless draw at Watford.

The Vicarage Road fixture was no bore draw – the teams had 34 attempts at goal and Plymouth won the shots-on-target battle 5-3 despite – and over 2.5 goals looks a solid bet at Home Park.

The future appears bright for Southampton under Russell Martin despite the departure of skipper James Ward-Prowse, but Plymouth were formidable on their own patch last season, winning 20 of their 23 home league games, and they can contribute to a high-scoring contest.

Best European bet

Bayer Leverkusen v RB Leipzig

2.30pm Saturday

RB Leipzig have been raided by top Premier League clubs this summer but should be serious contenders in the Bundesliga despite the departure of Josko Gvardiol, Dominik Szoboszlai and Christopher Nkunku.

Leipzig travel to Bayer Leverkusen in a heavyweight opening-weekend fixture and the visitors are buzzing after their 3-0 win over Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup. Marco Rose's Leipzig won seven of their last eight league games last term, including a 3-1 victory away to Bayern, and finished third, 16 points clear of Leverkusen in sixth.

Spain international Dani Olmo scored a hat-trick in the Super Cup and Rose's attacking options include summer signings Lois Openda, Benjamin Sesko and Christoph Baumgartner as well as talented young loanees Fabio Carvalho and Xavi Simons.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Real Sociedad

Fourth in La Liga last term, Real Sociedad had 15 shots in a frustrating 1-1 draw with Girona last weekend but should be too slick for Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Blowout

Manchester City

The Citizens are never opposed lightly but Kevin De Bruyne's injury and a midweek Super Cup trip to Greece may leave them vulnerable against confident visitors Newcastle.

Accumulator

Middlesbrough 7-10, Sunderland 4-6, Bolton 4-5, Real Sociedad 3-4. £1 accumulator returns £8.94 with Coral.

Both teams to score

Games at Tottenham 8-15, Plymouth 7-10, Monaco 4-6. £1 accumulator returns £4.34 with Hills.

