James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Best bets

Aston Villa or draw double chance v Chelsea

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 5.30pm Saturday

2pts 13-10 bet365

Stoke draw no bet v Coventry

3pm Saturday

3pts 6-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Arthur Cabral to be first goalscorer v Inter

BT Sport 5, 5pm Saturday

1pt 9-1 bet365

Best Premier League bet

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 5.30pm Saturday

Chelsea have three tricky Premier League matches before their Champions League quarter-final trip to Real Madrid on April 12 as they host Aston Villa on Saturday, Liverpool on Tuesday and travel to Wolves next weekend.

The Blues conceded an 89th-minute goal to draw 2-2 with struggling Everton before the international break and they look too short to take maximum points against Villa.

Unai Emery's men kick off the weekend level on points with Chelsea and their impressive away form has boosted their chances of a top-ten finish.

Villa have won four of their last six league games on the road, at Everton, Southampton, Tottenham and Brighton, and their only loss during that run came against champions Manchester City.

They have also beaten Bournemouth and Crystal Palace to nil in their last two home fixtures and, with the defence in good order and striker Ollie Watkins enjoying a hot streak in front of goal, they can stand firm at Stamford Bridge.

Best EFL bet

Coventry v Stoke

3pm Saturday

Coventry's 4-1 win at Blackpool last time out stretched their unbeaten run in the Championship to nine games and the Sky Blues should not be taken on lightly.

However, Saturday's visitors Stoke are also brimming with confidence after an impressive sequence of results including a 3-1 win at Swansea, a 5-1 rout of Sunderland at the Stadium of Light and a 3-2 home win over promotion-chasing Blackburn.

The Potters have held in-form Middlesbrough and Norwich to draws in their last two matches and gave Brighton a decent game in the FA Cup last month, going down 1-0 to the classy Premier League side.

The trip to Cov provides another test of Stoke's resurgence but Alex Neil's charges are scoring plenty of goals and could have Dwight Gayle and Nick Powell back to bolster their attacking unit this weekend so they merit support with the draw no bet.

Best European bet

Inter v Fiorentina

BT Sport 5, 5pm Saturday

Fiorentina lost 4-3 to Inter in a Serie A thriller in October and La Viola could cause problems for the home defence in Saturday's return fixture at San Siro.

Brazilian forward Arthur Cabral converted a penalty for Fiorentina in the first game against Inter and he is worth a bet at 9-1 to open the scoring this weekend.

There is competition for places up front for the visitors – Luka Jovic and Nicolas Gonzalez scored in their 2-1 home win over Milan on March 4 – but Cabral, who joined Fiorentina in January 2022 after a prolific spell at Basel in Switzerland, has made a strong case for a spot in the starting 11.

He has scored seven times in his last nine appearances in all competitions, coming off the bench in four of those games, and Inter look uneasy favourites after losing three of their last four league matches.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Peterborough

Posh have won their last three League One games by an aggregate score of 10-2 and they can follow up last weekend's victory over highflying Derby by beating struggling Oxford.

Blowout

Brighton

The Seagulls are highly rated by the market but it may be worth opposing them this weekend against a Brentford side who have lost only one of their last 15 Premier League matches.

Accumulator

Arsenal 2-7, Barnsley 4-9, Ipswich 21-20, Peterborough 17-20. £1 accumulator returns £6.99 with Coral and Ladbrokes.

Both teams to score

Games at Charlton 19-20, Schalke 4-5, Girona 10-11. £1 accumulator returns £6.70 with bet365.

