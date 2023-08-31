James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Best bets

Philip Billing first goalscorer v Brentford

3pm Saturday

1pt each-way 14-1 bet365

Over 2.5 goals in Coventry v Watford

3pm Saturday

2pts 10-11 general

Frosinone draw no bet v Udinese

TNT Sports 6, 5.30pm Saturday

2pts 12-5 bet365, BoyleSports

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Best Premier League bet

Brentford v Bournemouth

3pm Saturday

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has been hampered by injuries at the start of his first season in England and Marcus Tavernier, Dango Ouattara, Tyler Adams and Alex Scott are likely to miss Saturday's trip to Brentford.

Iraola's men showed some attacking endeavour in their first three league games - a 1-1 draw with West Ham, 3-1 defeat at Liverpool and last weekend's 2-0 home loss to Tottenham - and they won 3-2 at Swansea in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

Brentford have lost only two of their 21 home league matches since the start of last season but they are far from impregnable at the back and both teams have scored in eight of the Bees' last ten at home.

With so many of his attacking colleagues sidelined, Bournemouth's Philip Billing looks a decent each-way price to open the scoring at the Community Stadium.

The Dane, who has had seven attempts at goal in his first three league appearances, scored seven times last term including the opening goal against Newcastle, Arsenal, Liverpool and Leicester.

Best EFL bet

Coventry v Watford

3pm Saturday

After scoring four times in the first 43 minutes of their 4-0 opening-weekend win over QPR, Watford failed to find the net in three subsequent Championship matches.

It is not for the want of trying, however, as the Hornets won the shot count 24-5 in last weekend's 1-0 home defeat to Blackburn and had 21 attempts at goal to Plymouth's 13 in a lively goalless draw on August 12.

They have hit the woodwork in three of their four league games under Valerien Ismael and the goals could start flowing in Saturday's clash with Coventry.

Last season's playoff finalists kicked off 2023-24 with a 2-1 loss at Leicester, a 2-1 EFL Cup defeat at AFC Wimbledon and a 3-0 home win over Middlesbrough, so over 2.5 goals is worth a bet when Watford come to town.

Cov's 0-0 draw with Sunderland last time out was also an open contest as 20 different players attempted at least one effort at goal and Sky Blues striker Matt Godden racked up five shots.

Best European bet

Udinese v Frosinone

TNT Sports 6, 5.30pm Saturday

Having cruised to the Serie B title last season, Frosinone have started the Serie A season in promising fashion. They lost 3-1 at home to champions Napoli in a tough opening assignment, taking the lead in the seventh minute, but bounced back with an excellent 2-1 victory over Atalanta, who finished fifth in 2022-23.

Frosinone bolstered their promotion-winning squad with the loan signings of Juventus youngsters Enzo Barrenechea, Matias Soule and Kaio Jorge and they should be in good spirits for their weekend trip to Udinese.

The hosts' only league wins since the start of April – a run of 13 games – came against relegated Cremonese and Sampdoria and Frosinone appeal with the draw no bet.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Inter

Serie A title favourites Inter have won nine of their last ten league matches and should be too slick for Fiorentina, who blew a 2-0 lead in last weekend's home draw with Lecce.

Blowout

Leicester

The Foxes' winning goals in their first four Championship games have come in the 87th, 73rd, 92nd and 84th minutes and they could drop their first points of the season against progressive visitors Hull this weekend.

Accumulator

Norwich 3-4, Ipswich 4-6, Napoli 8-13, Inter 4-6. £1 accumulator returns £7.86 with Coral and Ladbrokes.

Both teams to score

Games at Chelsea Evs, Leeds 10-11, Brest 4-6. £1 accumulator returns £6.38 with Hills.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport