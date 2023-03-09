James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Best bets

Aston Villa to beat West Ham

2pm Sunday

2pts 12-5 bet365

Millwall to beat Reading

3pm Saturday

3pts 23-20 bet365, Hills

Reims draw no bet v Monaco

BT Sport 2, 4.05pm Sunday

1pt 12-5 bet365

Best Premier League bet

West Ham v Aston Villa

2pm Sunday

West Ham beat Nottingham Forest 4-0 in their last Premier League home game but last weekend's 4-0 loss at Brighton means the Hammers are still uncomfortably close to the relegation zone.

Things may not improve against Aston Villa, who won 2-1 at Brighton in their final league fixture before the World Cup break and have racked up three away victories to nil in four road trips since the resumption of the season.

Unai Emery's men won 2-0 at Tottenham, 1-0 at Southampton and 2-0 at Everton and the only blot on their recent away record is a 3-1 defeat at champions Manchester City.

Villa saw off ten-man Crystal Palace 1-0 at home last time out and they look a big price to beat a West Ham side who were knocked out of the FA Cup at Manchester United last week and had the distraction of a Europa Conference League trip to AEK Larnaca of Cyprus on Thursday.

Best EFL bet

Reading v Millwall

3pm Saturday

Championship playoff hopefuls Millwall have been mixing in good company recently, facing four of the top six in their last five league fixtures, and they have picked up some impressive results during that run.

A 3-2 home win over Sheffield United was followed by a 1-1 draw with runaway leaders Burnley at the Den and Gary Rowett's men went 2-0 up at Luton on February 28 before having to settle for a 2-2 draw.

The Lions lost 3-2 at home to resurgent Norwich last weekend but they had 22 shots to the Canaries' nine and that level of performance should be enough to earn three points at struggling Reading.

The Royals lost 1-0 at home to Sheffield United on Tuesday, following a 5-0 drubbing at Middlesbrough last Saturday, and free-scoring Millwall should be too sharp for a home side who have lost five of their last eight league matches to nil.

Best European bet

Monaco v Reims

BT Sport 2, 4.05pm Sunday

Monaco started 2023 with a flurry of high-scoring wins in Ligue 1 but their defensive deficiencies have caught up with them and solid visitors Reims are a tempting draw-no-bet selection on Sunday.

Reims needed an injury-time winner to see off Ajaccio 1-0 last weekend, stretching their unbeaten run in Ligue 1 to 18 matches and making it five straight clean sheets for Will Still's men in the French top flight.

Most of their best work has been done at home, where they beat Troyes 4-0 and Toulouse 3-0 last month, and eight of their last nine away games in the league have ended in draws.

However, Reims could create enough chances to take maximum points at Monaco, who were beaten on penalties by Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League after a 5-5 aggregate draw and lost 3-0 to Nice in their last home game, conceding three first-half goals.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Brighton

The soaring Seagulls have taken 26 points from a possible 30 against the Premier League's bottom eight this season and should enhance that record with a win at struggling Leeds.

Blowout

Valencia

Los Che have lost eight of their last ten La Liga matches, scoring just five goals during that run, while Osasuna's only defeats in their last 15 games came against the top four clubs in Spain.

Accumulator

Brighton 19-20, Nice 6-4, Mainz 6-4, Marseille 4-11. £1 accumulator returns £16.58 with Betfair.

Both teams to score

Games at Barnsley 3-4, RB Leipzig 3-4, Sevilla 10-11. £1 accumulator returns £5.85 with bet365.

Follow us on Twitter