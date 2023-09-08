Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs 3pm

Best bets

Notts County

2pts 13-10 bet365 , Hills

Gillingham

2pts 17-20 Coral

Walsall draw no bet

1pt 31-20 Betfair , Paddy Power

Crawley draw no bet

1pt 11-10 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

MK Dons v Notts County

The weekend EFL coupon is dominated by League Two action with 11 of the 13 fixtures taking place in the fourth tier.

The most intriguing game of the day comes from Stadium:MK, where second-placed MK Dons host leaders Notts County.

Dons boss Graham Alexander landed the League Two manager of the month award for August, but his team kicked off September with a 3-1 defeat at Crewe and they might have to stomach another loss against highflying County, who are chasing a second successive promotion.

There was a major early setback for Notts County, who were beaten 5-1 at Sutton United on the opening day of the season, but they have responded by taking 13 points from their next five games to move them top of the pile.

Luke Williams' side play attractive football and are especially potent in attack with classy veteran David McGoldrick supporting prolific striker Macaulay Langstaff.

It is not a surprise to see them doing so well and their task against MK Dons is made easier by injuries in the home ranks.

The Dons have doubts over strikers Mo Eisa and Jonathan Leko, who both missed training earlier this week, and are expected to be without injured midfielder Jordan Williams.

The home side could hand debuts to deadline-day arrivals Anthony Stewart and Jack Payne but they could struggle to prevent the Magpies from collecting a fourth straight win.

Gillingham v Harrogate

Third-placed Gillingham have suffered two straight League Two defeats but they can bounce to form with a win over 19th-placed Harrogate at the Priestfield Stadium.

Gills manager Neil Harris was hugely disappointed by his team's performance in last Saturday's 2-0 loss at Grimsby, but he got the response he would have wanted on Tuesday as his team beat League One side Leyton Orient 2-1 in the EFL Trophy.

Harris's side have won three of their four home games this season, including a superb 3-1 success over Southampton in the EFL Cup first round. And they should be too powerful for Harrogate, who have tasted defeat in four of their last five league matches.

Salford v Walsall

Mid-table Walsall are making steady progress in League Two and can extend their unbeaten league sequence to four games with victory at Salford.

The Saddlers have scored in every game they've played this season and one goal may be enough to see off Salford, who have lost their last two fixtures without scoring.

Crawley v Newport

Crawley have collected both of their League Two victories at the Broadfield Stadium and home advantage could help them overcome Newport this weekend.

The Red Devils conceded a late equaliser in last Saturday's 3-3 draw at Stockport but their performance was a big leap forward from a 6-0 loss at Swindon the previous weekend.

Scott Lindsay's side have improved since last season and they look the likelier winners against County, who have lost two of their three league games on the road.

Accumulator

Stevenage 4-5, Colchester 13-10, Gillingham 5-6, Notts County 13-10

£1 acca returns £17.43 with bet365

First goalscorer

Chris Long Forest Green v Crewe

at 7-1 bet365, Betfair, Power

Crewe forward Chris Long is making up for lost time after an injury-hit 2022-23 campaign and he can bag the opener in his team's League Two fixture at Forest Green.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport