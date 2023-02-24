Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs 3pm

Best bets

Cambridge or draw double chance

3pts 10-11 bet365, BoyleSports

Watford or draw double chance

2pts 10-11 general

Stevenage

2pts 10-11 Hills

Plymouth draw no bet

1pt 8-5 BoyleSports

Exeter v Cambridge

Cambridge have been dragged into the thick of a League One relegation battle after winning just three of their last 22 league matches but their performances have improved in recent weeks and they can take at least a point from mid-table Exeter at St James Park.

Improving the defence was a priority for Cambridge manager Mark Bonner in January and there are signs that new signings Ryan Bennett and Michael Morrison are making an impact.

Bennett and Morrison have played the majority of their careers at a higher level and were part of last Saturday's 1-0 success at home to Oxford.

They were also involved in Tuesday's 1-0 loss at Fleetwood, but even that was a fairly solid showing given that the home side triumphed with their only shot on target.

Cambridge are looking harder to play against and should fancy their chances against an Exeter side missing the match-winning quality of attacker Jevani Brown, whose 12 goals and nine assists account for half of the Grecians' 42-goal league tally.

Brown, who faces an assault charge and has been suspended by his club, has been absent for four games. And his loss has been keenly felt with the Devonians taking one point from a possible 12 and scoring one goal in the process.

Exeter were eyeing up a playoff push before losing their star player, but they have looked a diminished force in recent weeks and their struggles could continue.

Sheffield United v Watford

The battle for automatic promotion from the Championship no longer looks a foregone conclusion and it could get even more interesting as seventh-placed Watford look set to pose a stern challenge to second-placed Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Key attackers Keinan Davis, Joao Pedro and Ken Sema have returned to full fitness for the Hornets, who head to Yorkshire with confidence after strong performances in a 1-1 draw at Burnley and a 3-2 home victory over West Brom.

Sheffield United are 11 points above Watford and hold a four-point gap to third-placed Middlesbrough but they are looking nervously over their shoulder after back-to-back defeats.

The Blades were ripped apart by Boro in their last home game, losing 3-1, and could drop more points this weekend.

Stevenage v Tranmere

League Two highflyers Stevenage have gone four games without a win for the first time this season but can get back on track by defeating mid-table Tranmere at Broadhall Way.

The visit to Hertfordshire looks like being fruitless for out-of-sorts Rovers, who have fallen out of playoff contention after four losses in five.

Peterborough v Plymouth

League One title-chasers Plymouth are not getting the respect they deserve from the markets and they look overpriced to beat Peterborough at London Road.

Argyle hold an eight point lead over third-placed Ipswich and can increase their 21-point advantage over inconsistent Posh, who have lost 13 of 30 league fixtures.

Accumulator

Norwich 7-10, Sheffield Wednesday Evs, Ipswich 4-7, Gillingham 5-4

£1 fourfold returns £12.02 with Hills

First goalscorer

David Ajiboye Newport v Sutton United

at 13-1 Power

Pacy attacker David Ajiboye has scored three goals in seven games since making a loan switch from from Peterborough to Sutton United (his former club), and he can strike for the Amber and Chocolates in their League Two fixture away to Newport.

