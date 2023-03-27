Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Tuesday's EFL matches
When to bet
Kick-offs 7.45pm
Best bet
Walsall draw no bet
3pts 10-11 Hills, Power
Tuesday's EFL preview
Walsall have been League Two's draw specialists this season with 16 stalemates in 37 fixtures but they can claim a rare away victory when taking on injury-ravaged AFC Wimbledon in a mid-table tussle at Plough Lane.
Reaching the playoffs looks a long-shot for the Saddlers, who are 12 points outside the top seven with seven games to go. But they head to the capital in reasonably high spirits having taken four points from their last two fixtures.
Wimbledon are only six points worse off than Walsall, but their focus will be on the opposite end of the table.
Johnnie Jackson's side have an 11-point buffer to the drop zone but they are on an 11-match winless run and must want to complete the season as soon as possible.
The Wombles were without ten senior players for Saturday's 2-1 loss at Barrow and seemed to suffer another casualty in the 75th minute when debutant defender Luke Jenkins had to withdraw from the fray.
They look set to be severely stretched for the visit of Walsall and may struggle to avoid a seventh loss in eight games.
