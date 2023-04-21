Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Grimsby draw no bet

2pts 17-20 Hills

Bristol Rovers draw no bet

1pt 13-10 Hills

Colchester

1pt 13-10 general

Newport

1pt 13-10 Coral

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Tranmere v Grimsby

There are some high-stakes matches in the EFL this weekend but one of the best betting opportunities could be a mid-table League Two clash at Prenton Park, where visitors Grimsby look overpriced to defeat Tranmere.

A run to the FA Cup quarter-finals was undoubtedly the highlight of the Mariners' season but they have performed solidly in the fourth tier and moved into the top half after a scrappy 1-0 victory at home to Barrow on Tuesday.

After exiting the FA Cup with a 5-0 loss at Brighton, a mentally and physically drained Grimsby took just three points from the next five games.

But they have recovered well, taking seven points from three matches, and make the trip to Birkenhead in high spirits.

Tranmere are a just a point below their opponents but have regressed since last season when they finished only two points outside of the playoffs.

Ian Dawes stepped up from his coaching role to take temporary charge of Rovers last month, replacing Micky Mellon at the helm, but his task has been made harder by injuries.

Tranmere have won only one of their last six games and look ideal opposition for Grimsby, who can register their tenth away league win of the campaign.

Port Vale v Bristol Rovers

It is the stage of the season when some teams need to win more than others, but high levels of motivation may not be enough for League One strugglers Port Vale to avoid defeat at home to mid-table Bristol Rovers.

Vale have won just two of 19 matches to leave themselves just six points above the drop zone.

Their position is made more precarious by the fact they have played one game more than three of the teams below them and there is a lot riding on the visit of Rovers, which precedes tough fixtures away to Charlton and at home to Plymouth.

Andy Crosby took over as Vale's interim manager earlier this week and his team produced a spirited performance in defeat at Ipswich on Tuesday.

However, they will be expected to play on the front foot against Rovers and that could leave them exposed to a team with plenty of attacking weapons.

Rovers have won their last three matches on the road and look excellent value to gain another maximum haul in the Potteries.

Colchester v Sutton

Colchester have moved to the brink of League Two safety with a seven-game unbeaten run and they can finish the job by defeating mid-table Sutton in Essex.

Ben Garner's side wasted some good chances in Tuesday's 0-0 draw at fellow strugglers Crawley but they may have better luck against Sutton, who have gone eight matches without a win.

Doncaster v Newport

Newport had mixed emotions on Tuesday, losing 2-1 at home to Mansfield on the night that their League Two status was confirmed, but they can respond by defeating mid-table Doncaster at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The Exiles have been much improved in the second half of the season and should be too strong for injury-ravaged Rovers, who are winless in eight.

Accumulator

Coventry 4-7, Bolton 8-13, Hartlepool 6-5, Stockport 4-11

£1 acca returns £7.61 with bet365

First goalscorer

Joel Piroe Norwich v Swansea

at 13-2 bet365, BoyleSports

Swansea stiker Piroe has bagged five goals in his last five appearances, taking his Championship tally to 18, and looks an obvious danger man to playoff-chasing Norwich at Carrow Road.

