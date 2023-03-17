Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs 3pm

Best bets

Stoke

3pts 6-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Cheltenham draw no bet

3pts Evs Hills

Barnsley draw no bet

3pts 17-20 Betfair, Power

Crawley or draw double chance

3pts 20-23 BoyleSports

Newport draw no bet

2pts Evs Hills

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Stoke v Norwich

Mid-table Stoke have left themselves too much to do in the race for the Championship playoffs but they have raised standards in recent weeks and look a solid bet to see off Norwich at the bet365 Stadium.

Missing out on promotion will extend Stoke's exile from the Premier League to six years but there are encouraging signs for Potters supporters.

Seven points have been taken from the last three games, including a stunning 5-1 triumph at Sunderland and Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough, where they competed on even terms with one of the form teams in the division.

Stoke will be looking to build towards a promotion push next season and it looks increasingly likely that Norwich will be among their second-tier rivals.

The stop-start nature of Norwich's season continued on Wednesday when they were held to a 1-1 draw at second-bottom Huddersfield.

Norwich's tough night in Yorkshire was made worse by first-half injuries to Adam Idah and Ben Gibson and their depleted group may struggle to cope against a Stoke side on course for a brighter future.

Cheltenham v Exeter

Cheltenham delivered their best performance of the season when winning 3-0 at Peterborough last Saturday and their push towards League One survival can continue with a home victory over Exeter.

The Robins have kept three successive clean sheets and top scorer Alfie May will be full of confidence after his superb double at London Road.

Mid-table Exeter are in for a tough match and they have been hit by injuries to midfield pair Harry Kite and Kevin McDonald plus a suspension for centre-back Alex Hartridge.

Wycombe v Barnsley

The League One promotion battle is intensifying and fourth-placed Barnsley can win a key skirmish by beating Wycombe at Adams Park.

Michael Duff's Tykes have taken 26 points from their last ten games and they look the likelier winners against the Chairboys, who have been unsettled by injuries to Sam Vokes, Ryan Tafazolli, Jordan Obita, Dominic Gape, and Curtis Thompson.

AFC Wimbledon v Crawley

League Two strugglers Crawley are the only EFL side awaiting their first away win of the season but that moment could arrive when they take on mid-table AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane.

Crawley were impressive 3-1 winners at home to Harrogate last Saturday and can take a least a point from the Wombles, who have gone nine games without success.

Tranmere v Newport

Newport have lost just three of 15 games since Christmas Day and their progress towards League Two safety can continue with a victory over Tranmere at Prenton Park.

The Exiles are picking up points on a regular basis and should fancy their chances against Rovers, who were poor in last weekend's 2-0 loss at Gillingham.

Accumulator

Middlesbrough 4-7, Millwall 8-15, Watford 8-11, Oxford 23-20

£1 acca returns £8.93 with Coral

First goalscorer

Keinan Davis Watford v Wigan

at 11-2 bet365, BoyleSports

Davis has had a difficult season but he scored a superb goal in Watford's 3-0 win at home to Birmingham on Tuesday and can follow up with the opener against Wigan.

Follow us on Twitter