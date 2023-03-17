Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Saturday's EFL matches
When to bet
Kick-offs 3pm
Best bets
Stoke
3pts 6-4 Coral, Ladbrokes
Cheltenham draw no bet
3pts Evs Hills
Barnsley draw no bet
3pts 17-20 Betfair, Power
Crawley or draw double chance
3pts 20-23 BoyleSports
Newport draw no bet
2pts Evs Hills
Dan Childs's EFL predictions
Stoke v Norwich
Mid-table Stoke have left themselves too much to do in the race for the Championship playoffs but they have raised standards in recent weeks and look a solid bet to see off Norwich at the bet365 Stadium.
Missing out on promotion will extend Stoke's exile from the Premier League to six years but there are encouraging signs for Potters supporters.
Seven points have been taken from the last three games, including a stunning 5-1 triumph at Sunderland and Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough, where they competed on even terms with one of the form teams in the division.
Stoke will be looking to build towards a promotion push next season and it looks increasingly likely that Norwich will be among their second-tier rivals.
The stop-start nature of Norwich's season continued on Wednesday when they were held to a 1-1 draw at second-bottom Huddersfield.
Norwich's tough night in Yorkshire was made worse by first-half injuries to Adam Idah and Ben Gibson and their depleted group may struggle to cope against a Stoke side on course for a brighter future.
Cheltenham v Exeter
Cheltenham delivered their best performance of the season when winning 3-0 at Peterborough last Saturday and their push towards League One survival can continue with a home victory over Exeter.
The Robins have kept three successive clean sheets and top scorer Alfie May will be full of confidence after his superb double at London Road.
Mid-table Exeter are in for a tough match and they have been hit by injuries to midfield pair Harry Kite and Kevin McDonald plus a suspension for centre-back Alex Hartridge.
Wycombe v Barnsley
The League One promotion battle is intensifying and fourth-placed Barnsley can win a key skirmish by beating Wycombe at Adams Park.
Michael Duff's Tykes have taken 26 points from their last ten games and they look the likelier winners against the Chairboys, who have been unsettled by injuries to Sam Vokes, Ryan Tafazolli, Jordan Obita, Dominic Gape, and Curtis Thompson.
AFC Wimbledon v Crawley
League Two strugglers Crawley are the only EFL side awaiting their first away win of the season but that moment could arrive when they take on mid-table AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane.
Crawley were impressive 3-1 winners at home to Harrogate last Saturday and can take a least a point from the Wombles, who have gone nine games without success.
Tranmere v Newport
Newport have lost just three of 15 games since Christmas Day and their progress towards League Two safety can continue with a victory over Tranmere at Prenton Park.
The Exiles are picking up points on a regular basis and should fancy their chances against Rovers, who were poor in last weekend's 2-0 loss at Gillingham.
Accumulator
Middlesbrough 4-7, Millwall 8-15, Watford 8-11, Oxford 23-20
£1 acca returns £8.93 with Coral
First goalscorer
Keinan Davis Watford v Wigan
at 11-2 bet365, BoyleSports
Davis has had a difficult season but he scored a superb goal in Watford's 3-0 win at home to Birmingham on Tuesday and can follow up with the opener against Wigan.
