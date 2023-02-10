Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Saturday's EFL matches
When to bet
Kick-offs 3pm
Best bets
Cheltenham
3pts 6-5 Hills
Shrewsbury
2pts 6-4 Coral
Crawley
2pts 13-10 Hills
Gillingham or draw double chance
2pts 20-21 Hills
Betting offers
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
- Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
- Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
- To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
- Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here
Cheltenham v Accrington
Three points separate Cheltenham from Accrington in the League One relegation battle but there could be a big difference on the pitch at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium this weekend and the Robins are capable of registering a crucial home win.
Accrington head to Gloucestershire buoyed by a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Port Vale on Tuesday, but it came at a cost as centre-back Harvey Rodgers received a 75th-minute red card.
Rodgers was the midweek linchpin of a makeshift Stanley back three featuring holding midfielder Mohammed Sangare and 17-year-old defender Aaron Pickles, who was making his EFL debut.
First-team regulars Doug Tharme and Ryan Astley were absent with injuries sustained in last Saturday's 3-0 loss at home to Lincoln and, if they continue to miss out, it will be tough for Accrington manager John Coleman to select a competitive team.
Accrington rode their luck at Vale Park, losing the shot count 15 to five, and are more likely to be punished by a Cheltenham side spearheaded by nine-goal striker Alfie May.
Cheltenham have faced some big teams in 2023 and their winless run stretched to six with a 1-0 loss at Bolton last Saturday.
However, they played well for long periods against the Trotters and are worth backing to respond with a victory.
Shrewsbury v Port Vale
Port Vale were rightly disappointed after being held to a 1-1 draw by injury-ravaged Accrington on Tuesday and may struggle to cope with a more difficult task away to playoff-chasing Shrewsbury.
Darrell Clarke's Valiants have gone five games without success and are facing a confident Shrews side bidding for a sixth win on the trot.
Shrewsbury are emerging as surprise promotion contenders but they are not attracting much attention from the markets and look overpriced.
Crawley v Crewe
Crawley's six League Two victories have all come at home and the West Sussex outfit can delight their supporters by defeating relegation rivals Crewe.
The Red Devils have looked a better side in their two matches under new manager Scott Lindsay.
They were 3-2 winners at home to promotion-chasing Salford in their last home match and should have too much firepower for Crewe, who are the division's second-lowest scorers and haven't notched more than once in any of their last 27 fixtures.
Mansfield v Gillingham
Gillingham have shown the benefits of a January recruitment drive by securing ten points from their last four League Two games and they can avoid defeat against playoff-chasing Mansfield at the One Call Stadium.
Second-bottom Gills have played more like promotion contenders in recent weeks and can take at least a point from the sixth-placed Stags, who have won just two of their last eight fixtures.
Accumulator
Middlesbrough 11-10, Watford 19-20, Charlton 19-20, Swindon 21-20
£1 acca returns £16.37 with bet365
First goalscorer
Mohamed Eisa MK Dons v Oxford
at 6-1 bet365
The 28-year-old is a proven third-tier striker, who should feel confident after scoring three goals in his last four games. He can bag the opener against an Oxford side on a four-game losing run.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport