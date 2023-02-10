Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs 3pm

Best bets

Cheltenham

3pts 6-5 Hills

Shrewsbury

2pts 6-4 Coral

Crawley

2pts 13-10 Hills

Gillingham or draw double chance

2pts 20-21 Hills

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Cheltenham v Accrington

Three points separate Cheltenham from Accrington in the League One relegation battle but there could be a big difference on the pitch at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium this weekend and the Robins are capable of registering a crucial home win.

Accrington head to Gloucestershire buoyed by a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Port Vale on Tuesday, but it came at a cost as centre-back Harvey Rodgers received a 75th-minute red card.

Rodgers was the midweek linchpin of a makeshift Stanley back three featuring holding midfielder Mohammed Sangare and 17-year-old defender Aaron Pickles, who was making his EFL debut.

First-team regulars Doug Tharme and Ryan Astley were absent with injuries sustained in last Saturday's 3-0 loss at home to Lincoln and, if they continue to miss out, it will be tough for Accrington manager John Coleman to select a competitive team.

Accrington rode their luck at Vale Park, losing the shot count 15 to five, and are more likely to be punished by a Cheltenham side spearheaded by nine-goal striker Alfie May.

Cheltenham have faced some big teams in 2023 and their winless run stretched to six with a 1-0 loss at Bolton last Saturday.

However, they played well for long periods against the Trotters and are worth backing to respond with a victory.

Shrewsbury v Port Vale

Port Vale were rightly disappointed after being held to a 1-1 draw by injury-ravaged Accrington on Tuesday and may struggle to cope with a more difficult task away to playoff-chasing Shrewsbury.

Darrell Clarke's Valiants have gone five games without success and are facing a confident Shrews side bidding for a sixth win on the trot.

Shrewsbury are emerging as surprise promotion contenders but they are not attracting much attention from the markets and look overpriced.

Crawley v Crewe

Crawley's six League Two victories have all come at home and the West Sussex outfit can delight their supporters by defeating relegation rivals Crewe.

The Red Devils have looked a better side in their two matches under new manager Scott Lindsay.

They were 3-2 winners at home to promotion-chasing Salford in their last home match and should have too much firepower for Crewe, who are the division's second-lowest scorers and haven't notched more than once in any of their last 27 fixtures.

Mansfield v Gillingham

Gillingham have shown the benefits of a January recruitment drive by securing ten points from their last four League Two games and they can avoid defeat against playoff-chasing Mansfield at the One Call Stadium.

Second-bottom Gills have played more like promotion contenders in recent weeks and can take at least a point from the sixth-placed Stags, who have won just two of their last eight fixtures.

Accumulator

Middlesbrough 11-10, Watford 19-20, Charlton 19-20, Swindon 21-20

£1 acca returns £16.37 with bet365

First goalscorer

Mohamed Eisa MK Dons v Oxford

at 6-1 bet365

The 28-year-old is a proven third-tier striker, who should feel confident after scoring three goals in his last four games. He can bag the opener against an Oxford side on a four-game losing run.

Follow us on Twitter