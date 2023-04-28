Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Swansea

2pts Evs Coral, Hills

Gillingham

2pts 7-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Cheltenham or draw double chance

1pt 11-10 Hills

Barrow draw no bet

1pt 10-11 Betfair, Power

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Hull v Swansea

Swansea retain the slimmest hopes among the eight teams left chasing Championship playoff places, but they have taken 19 points from the last seven games and look a solid bet to beat Hull at the MKM Stadium.

Russell Martin's Swans have averaged 64.10 per cent possession – second only to champions Burnley – but have often struggled to combine style with substance.

Pressure was mounting after a run of seven losses in nine games in February and March, which left the Welsh side 17th.

But Swansea's poorest run of the season gave way to a string of victories which have catapulted them to the fringes of the promotion race.

A 3-0 success at Norwich last Saturday was one of Swansea's most accomplished away performances of the season and if they play to a similar level, they should stay on the winning trail.

Hull have progressed nicely under Liam Rosenior and are eyeing up a potential promotion push in 2023-24.

However, Rosenior's injury-hit side needed a penalty to scrape a slightly fortunate 1-0 win over Watford last Saturday and they may struggle to avoid a loss in their last home game of the campaign.

Gillingham v Newport

Nine of the last 11 League Two visitors to Gillingham's Priestfield Stadium have been sent packing without any points and Newport could be the latest victims of the Kent club's impressive revival.

Rewind to the halfway point of the season and Gillingham were propping up the fourth tier with just 14 points from 23 matches.

Twenty one games later, they have gathered a further 38 points - 28 of them on home soil - to lift themselves to 15th.

Neil Harris's side confirmed safety with a 2-0 success over Leyton Orient in their last home game and would love to sign off their home schedule with another three points.

Newport have also performed better in the second half of the season having responded positively to the arrival of experienced gaffer Graham Coughlan.

However, they were unable to fill the bench for Tuesday's 3-2 loss at home to Harrogate and may struggle to muster any points by the Medway.

Wycombe v Cheltenham

Cheltenham suffered a rare heavy defeat when going down 4-0 at Oxford on Tuesday but they have competed well in the vast majority of League One games and can take at least a point from Wycombe at Adams Park.

Wycombe's playoff push ended with a 2-0 loss at home to a youthful Lincoln side last Saturday and they look opposable at odds-on this weekend.

Hartlepool v Barrow

Hartlepool are on the brink of League Two relegation after last Saturday's 2-0 loss at home to Crawley and their fate could be sealed by Barrow, who look set to take maximum points at Victoria Park.

Barrow have fallen short of the playoffs but they have made huge progress since last season and can post a 19th league win.

Accumulator

Derby 8-15, Oxford 4-7, Crawley 5-4, Colchester 5-4

£1 acca returns £12.16 with bet365

First goalscorer

Cole Stockton Morecambe v Lincoln

at 6-1 general

Morecambe striker Stockton has netted three times in the last two games and could be the Shrimps' saviour at home to Lincoln.

