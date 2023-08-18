Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs 3pm

Best bets

Ipswich

2pts 10-11 general

Bristol Rovers draw no bet

2pts 4-5 general

Tranmere draw no bet

1pt 21-20 Hills

AFC Wimbledon draw no bet

1pt 6-5 bet365

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

QPR v Ipswich

Ipswich are one of two Championship teams to have taken maximum points from their opening two fixtures and they can keep their 100 per cent record intact by defeating QPR at Loftus Road.

It says a lot about the competitive nature of the second tier that so few teams have made a perfect start, but promoted Ipswich are used to winning games and their trip to London looks like another fantastic opportunity.

Kieran McKenna's team would have anticipated a step up in class but they have handled it brilliantly with victories away to Sunderland and at home to Stoke.

They will be backed by a large away following in the capital and should take the game to QPR, who have had an uncertain start to the season.

QPR's 4-0 loss away to Watford on the opening weekend of the season was a dismal experience which set the alarm bells ringing.

There was a decent response last weekend with a 2-1 victory at Cardiff but more disappointment followed on Wednesday with a 1-0 defeat at home to Norwich in the EFL cup first round.

The loss to Norwich was compounded by a knee injury to striker Lyndon Dykes which has put an even greater strain on Gareth Ainsworth's threadbare squad.

Ainsworth spoke warmly about the performances of some of his younger players after the Norwich game but he may need to snap up a few more senior men to avoid a season of struggle.

QPR continue to feature prominently in the relegation betting and their troubles could increase against the Tractor Boys.

Cambridge v Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers are one of seven unbeaten teams in League One and they can build on their solid start with a victory over Cambridge at the Abbey Stadium.

Joey Barton's Pirates were 2-1 winners at Charlton on Tuesday, having previously registered encouraging 1-1 draws away to Portsmouth and at home to Barnsley.

There are early signs that Rovers could be in for a much improved season and their strong performance may continue against Cambridge, who lost their 100 per cent record with a 2-1 midweek loss at home to Stevenage.

Tranmere v Salford

Tranmere put their first League Two points on the board with a 3-0 victory at home to Harrogate on Tuesday and they can cap a fine week by defeating Salford at Prenton Park.

The addition of strikers Luke Norris and Kristian Dennis have given Tranmere a greater cutting edge and the pair's influence could tip the balance against Salford, who have gone three matches without a win.

Sutton v AFC Wimbledon

Smart recruitment is also making a difference for AFC Wimbledon, who can maintain their unbeaten status with a victory at Sutton.

Summer signing James Tilley has bagged three goals since joining the Wombles from Crawley and he can shine again at Sutton, who have sustained back-to-back defeats.

Accumulator

Ipswich 10-11, Leicester 1-2, Portsmouth 1-2, MK Dons 8-5

£1 acca returns £11.17 with bet365

First goalscorer

Mark Harris Barnsley v Oxford

at 10-1 BoyleSports

Striker Mark Harris is off to a flying start in Oxford colours, scoring three goals in three League One appearances, and he looks a likely first scorer against Barnsley at Oakwell.

