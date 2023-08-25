Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick offs 3pm

Best bets

Ipswich

2pts 13-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Bristol Rovers

2pts 5-4 Hills

Crawley or draw double chance

2pts 17-20 Hills

AFC Wimbledon

2pts 17-20 Betfair, Coral, Ladbrokes

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Ipswich v Leeds

Ipswich were two divisions below Leeds last season, but the Tractor Boys are seven points above the Yorkshiremen in this season's Championship and can stretch that advantage with victory over United at Portman Road.

All of the clubs relegated from the Premier League were expected to feature prominently in the promotion race but Leeds have started slowly, taking just two points from a possible nine.

Manager Daniel Farke has been honest about the urgent need to plug gaps in his squad, but the German may not get his wish until the final throes of the transfer window.

The talent drain continued this week with midfielder Tyler Adams moving to Bournemouth and Farke's depleted squad face a tough test against Ipswich, who are setting the pace in the second tier.

Ipswich have handled the step up to the Championship superbly and their most convincing performance came in a 2-0 home win against Stoke.

The Tractor Boys are keeping their feet on the ground for now, but they look potential top-six challengers and can maintain their 100 per cent record for at least another week.

Bristol Rovers v Wycombe

Bristol Rovers lost their League One unbeaten status in a 2-0 reverse at Cambridge last Saturday, but they seem to be making steady progress under Joey Barton and can make amends against Wycombe.

Barton's side have fared well in some tough fixtures, drawing 1-1 away to Portsmouth and at home to Barnsley, and winning 2-1 at Charlton.

While the Pirates seem to be heading in the right direction, the same cannot be said of Wycombe, who fell short of the playoffs last season and have started slowly in 2023-24.

Wycombe were beaten 3-0 at Lincoln on their only League One road trip this season and the Chairboys look vulnerable again.

Swindon v Crawley

Crawley's superb start to the League Two season was dented by a 1-0 loss at home to leaders Gillingham last weekend, but a positive response should be expected when the Red Devils head to Swindon on Saturday.

Scott Lindsay's Crawley are playing an entertaining brand of football and boast the fourth-highest average share of possession in League Two this season with 57.6 per cent per game.

The Sussex side are emerging as one of the division's surprise packages and they can take at least a point from Swindon, who threw away a 4-1 advantage in last Saturday's astonishing 5-5 draw at Wrexham.

AFC Wimbledon v Forest Green

AFC Wimbledon have shot up to third in League Two courtesy of back-to-back wins and they can maintain their unbeaten start by piling more misery on ailing Forest Green.

Johnnie Jackson's side were 3-0 winners at Sutton United last weekend and should have too much quality for Rovers, who have lost four of their five games this season.

Accumulator

Southampton 4-11, AFC Wimbledon 17-20, Gillingham 4-5, Mansfield 13-10

£1 acca returns £10.42 with Coral

First goalscorer

Colby Bishop Stevenage v Portsmouth

at 6-1 BoyleSports

Portsmouth striker Colby Bishop is off to a strong start in League One with two goals and he can make an impact against injury-hit Stevenage.

