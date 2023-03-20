Racing Post logo
Tipping columns

Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Tuesday's EFL matches

Gillingham manager Neil Harris
Gillingham boss Neil HarrisCredit: James Chance

When to bet

Kick-offs 7.45pm

Best bets

Gillingham
4pts 5-6 Coral

Crawley
3pts 6-4 Coral

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Gillingham v Crewe

The battle to retain EFL status is approaching a crucial stage but fifth-bottom Gillingham have a seven-point buffer to the bottom two and can widen the gap by defeating Crewe at the Priestfield Stadium.

Neil Harris's Gills brought in some good players in January and their results picked up, although they have been more reliable at home.

Gillingham have taken maximum points from five of their last six Medway encounters and another victory looks likely against a Crewe side weakened by some key absentees.

The Railwaymen will be forced into a change between the sticks with Brighton loanee James Beadle on England Under-19 duty and they are without injured trio Tariq Uwakwe, Ryan Finnigan and Rod McDonald, who have been first-team regulars.

Crewe were beaten 1-0 at injury-ravaged Northampton on Saturday and they are unlikely to fare any better in Kent.

Crawley v Doncaster

Crawley have dragged themselves out of the League Two relegation zone with back-to-back wins and they can bank another maximum by defeating injury-hit Doncaster at the Broadfield Stadium.

Scott Lindsay's side went into Saturday's clash at AFC Wimbledon in search of their first away win of the campaign and they secured a 1-0 success thanks to Ashley Nadesan's sixth-minute goal.

Crawley have won seven of 16 home league encounters and have a wonderful opportunity against Rovers, who are on a run of three successive away defeats.

Donny were beaten 3-1 at Salford on Saturday and will have to make three enforced changes in West Sussex with attackers Harrison Biggins (groin) and George Miller (knee) injured and defender Ben Nelson on international duty with England Under-19s.

author image
Dan ChildsRacing Post Sport
Published on 20 March 2023Last updated 16:45, 20 March 2023
icon
