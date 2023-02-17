Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs 3pm

Best bets

Norwich

3pts 11-10 Coral

Gillingham draw no bet

2pts 7-10 Hills

Mansfield draw no bet

2pts 10-11 Hills

Bradford

2pts 21-20 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Wigan v Norwich

Norwich will be without key striker Teemu Pukki for their visit to relegation-threatened Wigan, but they coped without the Finn at home to Hull on Tuesday, winning 3-1, and should triumph at the DW Stadium.

Pukki was an unused substitute against the Tigers and misses the trip to Wigan due to a minor injury. However, Norwich excelled in their midweek fixture with Pukki's absence inspiring others to take greater responsibility.

Onel Hernandez contributed two assists and Josh Sargent bagged his 11th league goal of the season, taking him one above Pukki in the scoring charts.

Norwich's win over Hull was another sign of the progress they are making under their new manager, David Wagner.

A change of leadership has also paid dividends for Wigan with Shaun Maloney steering them to a win and two draws.

However, Maloney's side remain in the thick of a relegation battle and could struggle to cope with a Norwich side determined to fight their way back into the promotion race.

Rochdale v Gillingham

Gillingham have trebled their tally of League Two wins from two to six over the last five weeks and their surge towards safety can continue with a victory at basement boys Rochdale.

The Gills benefited from a change of ownership in late-December, with American businessman Brad Galinson buying out Paul Scally, and an influx of high-quality January signings soon followed.

Results have improved significantly with the Gills taking 13 points from their last six games but there is no room for complacency because they sit just one point outside the drop zone.

Rochdale were unable to compete with Gillingham in the transfer market and have fallen five points adrift of safety after failing to win any of their last six games.

Jim Bentley's side were spirited in Tuesday's 2-1 loss at leaders Leyton Orient but they have a mountain to climb for the remainder of the season and are unlikely to take any points this weekend.

Tranmere v Mansfield

Mansfield's League Two promotion surge continued with a 4-0 victory at third-placed Carlisle on Saturday and they can follow up with a win at mid-table Tranmere.

The Stags have taken ten points from their last four games and look primed for success against their out-of-sorts hosts, who have lost three of their last four fixtures.

Bradford v Barrow

Mark Hughes has endured some frustrating periods in the Bradford hotseat but his League Two promotion chasers are on a five-game unbeaten run and should be too strong for Barrow at Valley Parade.

The Bantams followed up last Saturday's 3-2 success at Stevenage with Tuesday's 2-0 home win over Tranmere and another maximum haul looks likely against Barrow, who have won just one of their last 13 fixtures.

Accumulator

Middlesbrough 6-10, Plymouth 13-20, Bristol Rovers 6-5, Leyton Orient 4-7

£1 fourfold returns £9.12 with Hills

First goalscorer

Jack Clarke Sunderland v Bristol City

at 10-1 bet365

Ross Stewart's season-ending injury has forced Sunderland to find goals from other sources and one of the players to step up has been Jack Clarke, who has netted four times in five games and looks a likely scorer at home to Bristol City.

Follow us on Twitter