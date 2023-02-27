Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs 7.45pm

Best bets

Coventry

1pt 17-10 Hills

Bolton

1pt 13-8 Coral

AFC Wimbledon draw no bet

1pt 13-8 bet365, Hills

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Preston v Coventry

Coventry have operated under the radar amid the scramble for Championship playoff places but that may no longer be the case after Tuesday's trip to Preston, which looks likely to yield a fourth successive victory.

Mark Robins' side head to Deepdale knowing a victory will lift them to eighth place and put them within touching distance of the top six.

They are a well-coached team, capable of playing possession-based football or more of a counter-punching approach, as was the case when they won 2-1 at home to Sunderland on Saturday.

Coventry's star player Viktor Gyokeres popped up with an assist and a goal - his 15th of the season - against the Black Cats and he should cause problems for Preston, who have been hampered by a poor home record.

North End benefited from a controversial penalty award when winning 2-1 at home to basement boys Wigan at the weekend but they have suffered eight home league defeats this term and another reverse looks likely against the surging Sky Blues.

Portsmouth v Bolton

Bolton have forced their way into the League One promotion race by winning six of seven league games and they can climb to within three points of second-placed Plymouth by beating Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

The fourth-placed Trotters will anticipate a stiff test from Pompey, whose improvement under John Mousinho continued at the weekend with a 4-0 success at home to Cheltenham.

However, Bolton have cultivated a winning habit under Ian Evatt and they can make their extra class count on the south coast.

AFC Wimbledon v Stevenage

League Two promotion hopefuls Stevenage are beginning to look over their shoulder after a five-game winless run and their efforts to consolidate an automatic promotion place could be foiled by AFC Wimbledon.

A lack of confidence seems to be affecting Steve Evans' Boro, who are aiming to bounce back after Saturday's 1-0 loss at home to out-of-sorts Tranmere.

The Hertfordshire side were easy pickings for Tranmere and they face a tougher test against Wimbledon, who are unbeaten in their last nine home league fixtures.

Follow us on Twitter